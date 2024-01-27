There is a chance for Ursus. Will the factory resume tractor production?

#chance #Ursus #factory #resume #tractor #production

There is always a chance, but right now it is more real than ever. Ursus SA has been bankrupt since July 2021. However, this does not mean that Ursus does not work. The factory in Dobre Miasto produces machines, and the whole thing, including the name, is still of considerable value. The trustee has just put the Ursus property up for sale – will there be anyone willing to buy it and resume production?

The reactivation of Ursus under the management of Pol-Mot was not easy, but at the beginning it seemed to be a good move. Although the Ursus brand did not return to the first place in tractor sales, for example the new Ursus C-380 excelled in the first sales positions as one of the most frequently purchased tractor models on the Polish market. There were also African contracts, exports, and attempts to introduce the Polish Vigus transmission, which we wrote about recently.

Unfortunately, it seems that the new Ursus wanted to do too much at one go and everything collapsed at some point like a house of cards. Did introducing or suggesting the introduction of constantly new and generally unrelated products make economic sense? And there was quite a lot of it: cars for the army, electric buses, electric delivery vehicles, petrol saws, quads, transport carts, and an absurd offer of tractors consisting not only of products assembled on site in Lublin, but also of tractors rebranded as Ursuses. , but coming from producers from Turkey and Korea. Of course, many of the projects are only initial prototypes, concepts and dreams. But this also generated costs. Some even suggested that all these projects were just a smokescreen trying to increase the value of Ursus shares on the stock exchange. Either way, the result was bankruptcy.

The factory in Dobre Miasto is still operating

The fact that Ursus has been bankrupt since July 12, 2021, and the District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 18th Commercial Division for bankruptcy and restructuring matters, appointed a specific trustee in September 2021 did not mean the end of the most recognizable Polish brand. tractors.

The last tractor left the factory in Lublin in 2022, and the plant in Dobre Miasto in Warmia is still successfully producing machines. These are Ursus Z-543/A round balers and Ursus D-600, T-040, T-080 and ST-600 series trailers. Interestingly, according to CEPiK, the Polish brand increased its share in the domestic trailer market to approximately 1.5% in 2023, and sales increased from 37 units in 2022 to 91 units last year. According to representatives of Ursus SA in bankruptcy, approximately 10 balers and 20 trailers leave Dobre Miasto every month.

The Ursus factory in Dobre Miasto is still operational and produces trailers and presses with the logo of the Polish brand, photo: K.Pawłowski In addition, the bankrupt company Ursus SA also tries to sell spare parts for its equipment. After all, we have to somehow maintain the plant in Dobre Miasto and the buildings in Lublin.

The Ursus brand is still of great value

In addition to the current operations that keep Ursus alive, the company also has other assets. Among others it is a production plant in Lublin with all its facilities and unfinished projects, various types of rights and patents. These include, among others: the unfinished Vigus project, which may be completed, as well as, among others, the Elvi electric vehicle project, which no longer makes sense to continue working on it.

Importantly, the Ursus brand is still very valuable and has good associations not only in Poland. With good marketing, good products and a sensible offer, Ursus could successfully return to not only the Polish market.

The trustee wants to sell Ursus in its entirety

From the very beginning, the bankruptcy trustee of Ursus SA wanted to sell Ursus as a whole, because it was believed that this was the best way to recover money for creditors. Employees and people associated with the factory are happy with this turn of events and are counting on the brand’s return to the market.

An announcement regarding the sale of the assets of Ursus SA has already been published in Rzeczpospolita and the website Syndycy.pl. Currently, the trustee is waiting for offers, which will be opened on March 14, 2024. The amount at which the Ursus company was valued was PLN 124,535,881.82. However, it is worth noting that this is a starting amount.

It is worth quoting almost the entire text of the announcement here, because it is very interesting:

– The bankruptcy trustee of URSUS SA invites you to participate in a competition for offers, the subject of which is the sale of the enterprise – within the meaning of Art. 551 of the Civil Code – URSUS SA in bankruptcy with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “URSUS enterprise”), excluding the funds included in the bankruptcy estate until the date of concluding the sale agreement of the URSUS enterprise (…). Description and estimation of the URSUS enterprise dated April 14, 2023, prepared by Lege Advisors Sp. z o. o. with its registered office in Warsaw as of September 30, 2022 is available at the office of the bankruptcy trustee of URSUS in Warsaw (…). The subject of the offer may only be the URSUS enterprise in its entirety.

Starting price: PLN 124,535,881.82

Written offers should be submitted no later than March 12, 2024, 4:00 p.m., to the office of the bankruptcy trustee of URSUS SA in bankruptcy with its registered office in Warsaw (…). Bidders are obliged to pay a deposit of PLN 20,000,000.00. The offer opening date is March 14, 2024, at 11:00, in the receiver’s office – we can read in the announcement in the Rzeczpospolita daily.

Will there be an investor who will buy the whole thing and start producing tractors? Or maybe the future buyer will only want to have the Ursus brand and sell the remaining assets on the open market?

Do you think Ursus will come back? Or maybe there is no one willing to pay that amount? Farmer strongly supports the case to have a positive ending for the Polish brand.

