There is a large selection of Astrolux bicycle lights

#large #selection #Astrolux #bicycle #lights

The more professional pieces

Astrolux BC06 is still considered very cheap in that It has 6 LEDs and the its cumulative brightness is 2000 lumens. It has five modes: low, medium and high brightness, as well as flashing and SOS flashing. Naturally completely waterproof, IPX6, so there will be no problem in the pouring rain either. On the back, therefore, a massive rubber door protects its connector, which is one Type-C, at least as far as the input is concerned. Because he found out also an extra USB port, which can be used to charge our phone, for example. It can be a great choice for advanced users, HUF 7,000 with the coupon code BGTYBC6Due to the conversion rates of the webshops, the prices may differ for different currencies (e.g. if you set the webshop to HUF, the prices are usually higher than if you set it to USD). The prices indicated in the article are informative and in all cases are HUF equivalents of the price displayed on the webshop’s interface in USD (or in EUR, if there is no USD option) (according to the interbank exchange rate valid at the time of writing the article).can be ordered for

Astrolux BL03 is a lamp with a slightly lower brightness, but it is better in other ways. One Model that can be charged from the Type-C portthere is no need to change the batteries in it. Its brightness is 1200 lumens2 XTE and 1 XPG LED were included, if we reduce their performance, the operating time increases nicely, even until 12 o’clock. Altogether Its strength can be adjusted in 5 steps, there is flashing and SOS mode also, these can be tracked on an LED indicator. In addition, the LEDs can illuminate at two different angles, so that the area directly in front of it and the further road section can be illuminated, similarly to the lights used in cars. in the case of the dimmer/reflector analogy. The lamp as a power bank can also be used, and its capacity 6600 mAh, so it can charge a phone. Totally water and dust resistant according to the IP65 standardand it can also be dropped from a height of 1.5 meters. Its support is on rails solution and can be tightened without a tool. It’s a serious model, but the price isn’t that low either HUF 8,000 with coupon code BGTYBL03Due to the conversion rates of the webshops, the prices may differ for different currencies (e.g. if you set the webshop to HUF, the prices are usually higher than if you set it to USD). The prices indicated in the article are informative and in all cases are HUF equivalents of the price displayed on the webshop’s interface in USD (or in EUR, if there is no USD option) (according to the interbank exchange rate valid at the time of writing the article).can be ordered for