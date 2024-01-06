“There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far”

#major #risk #making #mistake #sold #beginning #year

The head of SANITAS Bucharest announces a general strike in the hospitals of Bucharest in February. The statement was made by Viorel Hușanu for the state press agency Agerpres.ro. Doctors demand the unblocking of thousands of positions in the medical system: “There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are exhausted from the beginning of the year until now,” said the SANITAS leader:

“The 19 hospitals under the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration urgently need the unblocking of positions, because there is no one left to work in these hospitals. At the national level, 30 thousand positions would be needed. The government promised to unlock 14 thousand positions in 2023, this did not happen, only 4 thousand positions were unlocked.(…) We are in the period of collecting signatures for the general strike, in Bucharest. In February, we will make protest movements, until this general strike”, Viorel Huşanu, president of the SANITAS Bucharest Trade Union, told AGERPRES.

And the College of Doctors of the Municipality of Bucharest (CMMB) appealed, on Saturday, to the Ministry of Finance, for the approval of the memorandum submitted by the Ministry of Health for the hospitals under its authority, as well as the one submitted by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) for the hospitals subordinated to local authorities, including those of the Bucharest Hospitals and Medical Services Administration, Agerpres announces.

CMMB representatives show that there are approximately 900 vacant doctor positions in the public medical system in Bucharest.

“The College of Physicians of the Municipality of Bucharest (CMMB) supports the measures initiated by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to unlock positions in health. CMMB representatives appeal to the Ministry of Finance for the approval of the memorandum submitted by the Ministry of Health, for hospitals under its authority, as well as for the one submitted by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) for hospitals under the authority of local authorities, including those of the Administration Hospitals and Medical Services of Bucharest”, it is stated in a press release sent on Saturday.

Currently, the Romanian medical system is facing a significant shortage of personnel, draws the attention of the College of Doctors from the Municipality of Bucharest. At the level of the city of Bucharest, in the hospitals under the administration of the Ministry of Health, approximately 500 doctor positions are unfilled, and at the level of the hospitals coordinated by the ASSMB, there are 390 vacant positions.

“As the president of the College of Doctors from the Municipality of Bucharest, I appeal to the competent authorities to identify as quickly as possible solutions for unblocking positions and organizing competitions according to legal procedures. This measure would also facilitate the integration into the public health system of those who have completed the Residency and passed the specialty exam, giving them the opportunity to find jobs. Thus, public medical units could cover their shortage of doctors, completing their staffing schemes”, declared the university professor. dr. Cătălina Poiană, president of the College of Physicians from the Municipality of Bucharest, according to the press release.

Employment in the public system, implicitly in the public health system, was frozen in the middle of last year, and memoranda initiated by the Ministry of Health and the MDLPA were not approved by the Ministry of Finance, even though it was the only possibility to unblock them. The medical units could organize contests to fill the vacant positions of doctors by approving the new memoranda adopted by the two ministries at the beginning of this year, according to the quoted source.