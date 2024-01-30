There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news

#change #structure #units #electronic #voting #machine #National #News #Malayalam #news

Thiruvananthapuram – CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachuri wants to change the current structure in which the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) units are installed. Yachuri told the media after the central committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram that the party is demanding this because there are different opinions among the people regarding the functioning of EVMs.

ECI-EVM system consists of Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT. Yechury demanded a change in the structure in which these units are housed. “When we vote, it goes from the voting unit to the VVPAT. Then to the control unit. We can make sure what goes from the ballot unit to the VVPAT. However, there is no implementation to ensure what goes from the VVPAT to the control unit. So this order should be changed. First the voter unit, then the control unit, and then the VVPAT. In this way, the voter can ensure that the right vote reaches the control unit’ – said Sitaram Yachuri.

50% of the VVPAT should check that the information shown on the display is correct. If changes are made in this way, people will have more confidence in the EVM system. The Central Committee congratulated the people and the government for making the Navakerala Sadas a success. In a statement, the committee said that Governor Arif Muhammad Khan was not fit to hold the post. The committee also accused the governor of incessant political attacks against the elected government that crossed all boundaries.

Also Read:  Surprise for Carine, the owner of a restaurant flooded following heavy rains in Annevoie: "I didn't expect that at all"

English Summary:

SItaram yechury demanded a change in the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A new official European heat record has been set
A new official European heat record has been set
Posted on
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Today’s stock markets, January 30th. Positive Europe after GDP data. UPS cuts 12 thousand positions
Posted on
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Esport 1 – All esports in 1 place!
Posted on
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News