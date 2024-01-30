There is a need to change the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine National News Malayalam news

#change #structure #units #electronic #voting #machine #National #News #Malayalam #news

Thiruvananthapuram – CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yachuri wants to change the current structure in which the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) units are installed. Yachuri told the media after the central committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram that the party is demanding this because there are different opinions among the people regarding the functioning of EVMs.

ECI-EVM system consists of Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT. Yechury demanded a change in the structure in which these units are housed. “When we vote, it goes from the voting unit to the VVPAT. Then to the control unit. We can make sure what goes from the ballot unit to the VVPAT. However, there is no implementation to ensure what goes from the VVPAT to the control unit. So this order should be changed. First the voter unit, then the control unit, and then the VVPAT. In this way, the voter can ensure that the right vote reaches the control unit’ – said Sitaram Yachuri.

50% of the VVPAT should check that the information shown on the display is correct. If changes are made in this way, people will have more confidence in the EVM system. The Central Committee congratulated the people and the government for making the Navakerala Sadas a success. In a statement, the committee said that Governor Arif Muhammad Khan was not fit to hold the post. The committee also accused the governor of incessant political attacks against the elected government that crossed all boundaries.

English Summary:

SItaram yechury demanded a change in the structure of the units in the electronic voting machine