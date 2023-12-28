There is a storm in fireworks stores, despite lighting bans | Economy

#storm #fireworks #stores #lighting #bans #Economy

Thursday is the first day that fireworks can be sold in the Netherlands. Although many municipalities have a ban on lighting off this year, fireworks stores are already quite busy.

People can buy or collect fireworks from fireworks stores until Saturday. Ordering fireworks online has been possible since mid-November. “There is quite a lot of enthusiasm, but it is not hectic,” says chairman Leo Groeneveld of the Interest Association Pyrotechniek Netherlands (BPN). He notices that the stores are very busy, especially with people who come to pick up fireworks ordered online.

There are sixteen places in the Netherlands where a cross-cutting ban applies. In places where there is no fireworks ban, fireworks may only be lit on December 31 between 6:00 PM and 2:00 AM.

Yet there is also something to do in municipalities with a fireworks ban. There is often a fireworks show that the municipality arranges itself. In addition, sparklers, fountains and popping peas are welcome everywhere. These can be sold all year round.

In any case, the fireworks stores do not seem to be bothered (yet) by the fact that more and more municipalities have a fireworks ban. The crowds at physical points of sale are comparable to the first sales day last year.

Last New Year’s Eve, the fireworks industry achieved a record turnover of 110 million euros. The two New Years before that, turnover was a lot lower. Then there was a national fireworks ban due to corona. The government did not want to further burden hospitals with people who were injured after lighting fireworks, because the hospitals were already full of corona patients.

