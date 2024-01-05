There is a successor to Obajtek. This is Elżbieta Bieńkowska

#successor #Obajtek #Elżbieta #Bieńkowska

According to unofficial media reports, Elżbieta Bieńkowska would replace Daniel Obajtek as the president of Orlen.

Information about probable changes in the Płock concern was provided by “Rzeczpospolita”. As the newspaper reminds, Elżbieta Bieńkowska was the Minister of Regional Development, and then the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development and the Deputy Prime Minister. In 2014–2019, she served as EU Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services.

“She may soon take up another important position. According to our information, she is the most serious candidate for the position of president of Orlen,” we read.

The Orlen Group manages refineries in Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, conducts retail operations in Central Europe, mining operations in Poland, Norway, Canada and Pakistan, and is also involved in energy production, including renewable energy sources and natural gas distribution. As part of the construction of a multi-energy concern, the company finalized the acquisitions of Energa, Grupa Lotos and PGNiG. Its consolidated sales revenues reached over PLN 277.5 billion last year. The company has been listed on the WSE since 1999 and is included in the WIG20 index.

What about Obajtek?

The Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka, who, according to media reports, is to supervise changes in state-owned companies, recently said that he expects the resignation of Orlen’s president, Daniel Obajtek.

– President Obajtek clearly said that he is a representative of a specific political environment, he feels connected to it, so at least appreciating this sincerity, I would expect appropriate steps to be taken very quickly, i.e. resigning, because it seems an obvious step after these declarations – said the head of MAP.

In fact, in April last year Obajtek declared that if there was a change of power in Poland, he would resign.

– I’ll go away myself, you won’t even need to thank me, to be completely honest. I have my honor and my dignity, said the president of Orlen in an interview for RMF FM.

Orlen convened an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 6. According to “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”, Obajtek may be dismissed on that day, although the president and the entire management board may resign earlier. Daniel Obajtek has been the president of Orlen since 2018. The company’s net profit in Q3 2023 amounted to almost PLN 3.46 billion, compared to PLN 14.6 billion profit a year earlier.