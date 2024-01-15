There is already a date for the first voyage of the cruise five times bigger than the Titanic – NiT

#date #voyage #cruise #times #bigger #Titanic #NiT

There is already a date for the first voyage of the cruise five times bigger than the Titanic

There is no shortage of restaurant options, swimming pools and entertainment. The ship will depart from Miami and pass through Florida and the Bahamas.

Spa, swimming pools, parties, beach, shops, theaters and water parks. The biggest cruise in the world is a dream for those who love traveling, but hate wasting time on layovers, or packing and unpacking suitcases. The new Icon of the Seas will be launched on January 27th, in Miami, United States.

In short, it is said that Royal Caribbean International’s work is five times larger than the famous Titanic. It weighs around 250 thousand tons, is 365 meters long and has many entertainment options.

The vessel will accommodate more than two thousand crew members and around 5,610 passengers. Inside, there are more than 15 bars and restaurants, a water park with six slides, a beach area, an amusement park, seven swimming pools and a countless number of nightlife experiences. With 20 decks and eight neighborhoods, the ship will offer more than 40 experiences to passengers: from areas dedicated to families and exclusive spaces for adults.

Icon of the Seas will also have the largest water park at sea, with six huge slides. The Frightening Bolt, for example, will be the tallest in the world, at 14 meters high. Pressure Dop is the first free-fall slide on a cruise ship. The area will also have the unprecedented Crown’s Edge, a ropes course where passengers will be taken “outside the ship”, 48 meters above the sea.

Although the vessel’s first trip is practically sold out, you can always book for the remaining dates of the year. Icon of th Seas will continue to sail year-round and will make seven-night voyages, passing through some of the most paradisiacal destinations, such as the Bahamas, Mexico and Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay. Reservations can be made through the official website, with prices starting at €1,650 per person, for seven nights.

