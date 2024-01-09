There is an idea for changes in photovoltaics. “It’s a chance”

#idea #photovoltaics #chance

The money.pl editorial team has repeatedly described the problems of our readers who invested in the installation of photovoltaics. We informed about huge bills and chaos in the settlement system. The problems mainly concern people who settle their accounts using net-billing (they entered into force in April 2022). They buy electricity at retail prices and sell it at wholesale prices. In practice, when prices on the stock exchange fall, they earn pennies for the electricity supplied (we write more about it here).

During the election campaign, politicians from the Civic Coalition proposed a solution that could solve this problem. According to it, minimum guaranteed prices for the energy sold would be introduced for owners of photovoltaic panels who settle accounts under the new rules.

Prosumers will sell electricity for a specific rate

There are no draft regulations on this matter yet. Therefore, the PV Polska Photovoltaic Industry Association decided not to wait for the government’s decision and has already presented its proposals. What are they?

The minimum price for energy sold by a prosumer would be set in line with the mechanism for determining the so-called reference price, i.e. the solution currently operating in the auction system used by companies operating in the photovoltaics segment – says Maciej Borowiak, president of the management board of the Polska PV Photovoltaic Industry Association for money.pl.

Our interlocutor explains that the energy price determined in this way would apply to installations connected to the grid in a given calendar year. Moreover, information on the minimum price would be published every year in a special regulation of the Minister of Climate.

– In practice, prosumers would receive information about the minimum resale price of the energy they produce in a given year – explains Maciej Borowiak.

It also explains why this change is so important.

Currently, the owner of a photovoltaic plant who settles accounts under the rules applicable from April 2022 knows how much he pays for electricity, but does not know the price at which he will resell it. Our proposal assumes that prosumers will sell the energy they produce for a specific rate, but “not less than” – he informs.

Minimum price guarantee

In practice, the energy price will then be updated on an ongoing basis and will also depend on the current demand and supply on the energy marketi. Thanks to dynamic tariffs, prosumers will be able to adjust their demand to the current price level.

Wouldn’t the introduction of a guaranteed minimum energy resale price at such a time make the situation of prosumers even more complicated? Maciej Borowiak, answering this question, says that the effect will be rather positive, and the guarantee of a minimum energy resale price will provide prosumers with stability and make them independent of price fluctuations.

The most active prosumers will benefit most from the changes

This is important because the change related to dynamic tariffs can be considered a real revolution. – This will mean that energy bills will refer to quotations that will be recalculated even every 15 minutes. This means greater risk and the need to monitor electricity prices – explains Monika Mirończuk from Energy Solution.

However, there are many benefits to this change. When electricity prices are e.g. high, you will be able to sell the electricity you produce to the grid or store it for your own needs.

Maciej Borowiak, in turn, believes that active prosumers will benefit most from these changes. He explains this using the example of the investment market. Some are very active and choose new, alternative products, from which they gain a lot, while others are passive and choose traditional deposits, from which they usually have little benefit.

Interest in photovoltaics is constantly growing

According to data from the Polish Electricity Transmission and Distribution Association, at the end of 2023, there were nearly 1.3 million prosumers in Poland. Their number is constantly growing because government subsidies encourage investment in photovoltaics.

In 2023, the next, fifth installment of the “Moj Prąd” program was announced. At the end of December, the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) announced that the recruitment of applications for funding had ended because the funds had been exhausted – 8 days before the planned end date of collecting applications.

At the same time, the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management announced that this year it is planned to launch another (sixth) call for applications for funding.

Agnieszka Zielińska, journalist at money.pl

