There is an official complaint against the coal giant. Bumech wants to ban PGG from offering “abnormally low prices”

Private Mining Company Silesia asked the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection “to initiate proceedings regarding the use of competition-restricting practices and practices violating collective consumer interests by PGG”, as well as to issue a decision “recognizing the practice of PGG’s abuse of its dominant position on the hard coal mining and sales market, in particular by imposing unfair, abnormally low prices illegal and ordering it to be discontinued.” In addition, Silesia wants the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection to recognize “PGG’s practices consisting in selling its products below the cost of their production as an act of unfair competition and ordering them to be discontinued.

We contacted PGG for a comment. We are waiting for answer.

We wrote about the matter in December last year, when the president of Bumech, Marcin Sutkowski, uttered strong words against the management board of Polska Grupa Górnicza. The state-owned company reduced fuel prices so much that other market players got into trouble.

— Such a policy not only destroys the market, but also the company itself, deepening its financial problems. It resembles a political plan to bring down the successors and cause chaos in the country – said Sutkowski and added: – It resembles a political plan to bring down the successors and cause chaos in the country.

According to his calculations, after PGG reduced fuel prices at the end of 2023, the company sold coal to households even PLN 600 below production costs, cheaper than coal dust for power plants. — This is, after all, putting out a fire with gasoline, because such a policy not only destroys the market, but also the company itself, deepening its financial problems. And at the same time, PGG reaches into our pockets and wants subsidies. I say: stop. There is no social consent for this, Sutkowski warned in Business Insider in December.

PGG’s financial situation is serious. To meet this year’s budget, the company needs PLN 5.5 billion in subsidies from the state. PGG’s mines also had problems with selling raw materials, so at the end of 2023, the group reduced fuel prices by an average of PLN 200 per tonne. Today, you can buy a ton of walnuts in the PGG online store from PLN 900, and peas from PLN 1,120. The price includes transport of coal from the mine to a coal depot approved by the company, located closest to the customer.