There is great sound here on a small scale

Friday, December 22, 2023

Are you looking for a cinema-like sound system for your home, but don’t want to spend a lot on systems and speakers? We’ll show you which soundbars from popular brands are waiting for you at the best price.

Keep your ears open when buying a soundbar

A good soundbar combines several advantages: It significantly improves the sound quality of your TV, saves space and increases the individual audio experience. However, finding a good and, above all, inexpensive soundbar is often not that easy. We have selected the best models from popular brands and show which soundbar is currently particularly worthwhile.

Overview of inexpensive soundbars from popular brands:

Grab a brilliant Bose soundbar cheaply

Our favourite: The Bose Solo Soundbar Series 2 has now become a classic. The speaker impresses with a simple black look and, thanks to the “Dialogue Mode”, ensures that you understand every word even better without having to adjust the volume. The Bose Speaker Array Technologie the soundbar produces a wide spatial sound image, without you needing additional speakers. The gem is now available at a fair price:

Bose TV speakers are a good alternative. You can also find this Bluetooth bar at a significant discount.

Amazon favorite: Secure MEREDO Soundbar with a coupon

Our budget tip: According to the manufacturer, the compact all-in-one soundbar offers you rich and powerful sound without distortion thanks to high-density wooden materials. What really excites us is the price, because you can currently get this good piece for 25 euros cheaper with a coupon on the product page.

New soundbar from Sony

With the new soundbar, Sony now wants to compete with the Sonos Sound Beam. The Sony HT-S2000 3.1 soundbar has been around since 10. June available. High-quality audio codecs are already supported with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. As a fully-fledged all-in-one soundbar, the good piece can be used straight away, but you can also expand the HT-S2000 with suitable subwoofers and rear speakers. For the first time, everything can be controlled with Sony’s app Home Entertainment Connect.

Thanks to the Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro technologies, the sound is controlled and distributed in the room without peripherals in such a way that Sony promises a true sound miracle. These technologies can only be found in the manufacturer’s more expensive soundbars.

Saving tip: A good day for good sound: Sony’s soundbar with virtual 7.1.2. Surround sound is heavily discounted on Amazon. Sounds like music to our ears!

Get discounts at Sound-Profi Teufel

The Berlin loudspeaker specialist often has devilishly good discounts in its online shop. If you’re looking for a soundbar, be sure to check out the Teufel online shop and get massive discounts:

More deals with big discounts

But that’s not all! The following soundbars are also hugely reduced in price:

Get your Yamaha C20A soundbar cheap now

You can currently also get the Yamaha C20A soundbar at a fair price. The manufacturer promises crystal clear sound for your home entertainment. The compact soundbar creates room-filling, penetrating sound for your favorite TV series, films, games and music.

Other soundbars greatly reduced

You can find lots of other great deals on Amazon. We have selected the best offers in the area of ​​sound bars for you now Order directly to your home here can:

Philips Soundbar im Amazon-Deal

Samsung soundbar reduced

Bose soundbar with Alexa voice control

