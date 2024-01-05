#caliphate #agenda #quality #secularism #strengthened

AKP Spokesperson Çelik: There is no caliphate on our agenda, the quality of secularism needs to be strengthened

CAN ATALAY DECISION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

There is a contradiction between the high courts. The situation that arises regarding this agenda. There is parliamentary immunity. There are also exceptions to this. Constitutional Court says ‘It is not stated clearly enough’. The Supreme Court also said, ‘There are precedents on this issue. There is a unity of jurisprudence’. Constitutional Court says ‘Constitutional Court decisions are binding’. There are contradictory provisions in the Constitution. The issue we will move away from all of this is to make a new constitution in Turkey. Unless a new constitution is made, these contradictions are bound to emerge among state organs. Something else may come up tomorrow. Various contradictions may arise in various issues of social life. Where are the boundaries of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court? It is not an issue where we can say this side is right, that side is wrong. Our esteemed President said, ‘I am in the position of referee here.’ Beyond that, it’s a software issue. What is software is the constitution. Therefore, unless there is a new constitution, this and many other crises that we can now predict will come to politics and state life.

“ATATÜRK CAME TO THE AGENDA AFTER THE SUPER CUP”



We were all preparing to watch the match. Then news started to come that the match would be cancelled. When we looked at ‘what is happening’, developments occurred that all of Turkey knew about. To put it very clearly here, ultimately you will play this match according to FIFA rules. Here, notifications are accepted according to the demands of our clubs. When it comes to new notifications, it is said, ‘We are all bound to FIFA rules, if it had been done on time, we would have bound it to the protocol, now we cannot take steps outside the protocol.’ This crisis would probably not have occurred if all demands had been put into protocol rather than a debate about ‘this is right, this is wrong, the federation, the clubs or Saudi Arabia’. The issue suddenly turned into an Ataturk debate. It was said that the National Anthem, the Turkish Flag, and Ataturk’s picture and signature on the jerseys were not accepted. In fact, when you look at it, the National Anthem is included in the protocol. Ataturk came to the agenda later. It has turned into a campaign of blaming our President, our government and our party. Regardless of all this, our citizens showed their sensitivity about the flag, the national anthem and Ataturk without being part of any crisis.

“THE PLANNING MISTAKE HAS BEEN MADE HERE”

The match was no longer played and the crisis turned into something else. I’m sure everyone learned a lesson from this. Going there was with everyone’s approval. It would not be desirable for such a situation to emerge. I wish notifications about Atatürk had been made along with the national anthem and the flag. To the statements of the CHP Chairman and spokespeople that day. Just because you supported Ataturk but didn’t. Approaches aimed at degrading a certain race or country on social media, without knowing what happened regarding Saudi Arabia, are wrong and would constitute a hate crime. What binds us and that country are FIFA rules. When talking about Atatürk, it is necessary to talk in an integrative way. I said, “We thank all the citizens who are sensitive about Atatürk.” CHP started to turn it into a campaign such as ‘We supported Ataturk, but the government did not’. If someone says Ataturk and attacks someone else, this is not self-defense; It is an attack. Ataturk, the flag and the National Anthem are the common values ​​of the country. There should be no discrimination. This is an operation to radicalize society. It is necessary to do it in a calmer, reasonable, cool-headed way, fully understanding what the issue is. We should not engage in discriminatory discourse based on common values. We should not do this for the countries we have relations with. We already show our reaction when wrong is done to Turkey.

“LET THIS BE A LESSON, LET THE NOTIFICATIONS BE MADE CORRECT”

Saudi Arabia made a statement saying ‘I wish it had been played in accordance with the protocol’. We can’t rewind the movie. Everyone should learn from this and adhere to the correct protocols. A planning error was made here. We should not get into a situation where we are responsible for this. From now on, national values ​​should not be the subject of such discussions. When our national values ​​and symbols will be used, sensitivities on these issues should be written in full detail in the protocols signed with foreign countries. This is where I stand. That night, they tried to turn this into a tool for political polarization. If the sensitivity about Atatürk is emphasized and the language that integrates the society is used, it is sincere. But we have seen many times that if there is a divisiveness in the society and accusing the Presidency and our party without understanding the issue, this is abuse. Everyone makes their own assessment. My assessment is that all of this should have been protocolized from the beginning.

“WE REJECT SABOTAGE”

The resignation of the TFF President is not an issue that I will evaluate. There is a planning error here rather than a search for a culprit. It is said that certain decisions are made when playing against the Greek Cypriot side, regardless of the country in which the decision is made to go to the match, both in the calendar deemed appropriate by FIFA. Here, your choice is to either get everything done or play the match. The fact that some people are producing visuals that go beyond what is against Saudi Arabia to insulting the Kaaba, almost in the form of a campaign, and are trying to create fascistic sentiments here, shows that the crisis is trying to evolve into something else. One should not engage in anything that would involve baseless politics of hatred against any country. The clubs accepted it from the very beginning and the other party’s invitation was accepted. We categorically reject any subsequent sabotage of our relations with Saudi Arabia. They also see these messages mutually. They also say ‘there is a protocol we adhere to’. They already call Turkey a ‘brother country’.

“WE DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ATATURK”

Of course, we have no problem with Atatürk. Our first President, Mustafa Kemal Atatür, is the founder of our country. Our President often expresses this. ‘We commemorate with mercy everyone who served and did good to this country. “We show due respect to the founder of the country,” he says. An argument between us and those who abused Ataturk. It’s a dangerous mentality that sets up an inquisition court in its own minds and sees the authority to decide who is legitimate and who is legitimate. This mentality cannot stand side by side with democracy. Just as we oppose when it comes to disrespect to Atatürk, we also oppose when there is abuse related to Atatürk that divides society. There is an operation here that attempts to create artificial polarization. The republican regime was established. Ataturk declared the republic. We are celebrating our 100th anniversary. The most fundamental principle of the Republic should be democracy. There have been many coups. Let them say over and over again that we did it to protect Atatürk. This is the biggest assassination in memory of Ataturk. How do you bring the coup together with Ataturk?

“I WAS THE FIRST REACTION WHEN THE ATATURK MOVIE WAS REMOVED”

There are points where we have not brought identity discussions to sufficient maturity. In fact, a lot of progress has been made. The historian, the intellectual, stands on this side, on that side. If you are in a position of political responsibility, there are things you need to pay attention to. Your legitimacy rests on these values ​​and the constitutional order. Someone came to the Parliament within the democratic state of law, but he is defending the terrorist organization. He then finds himself in a self-contradiction regarding his legitimacy. CHP executives, of course, we exclude our citizens who vote for CHP, this is not a discussion about our citizens. That night, instead of calm, unifying and integration messages, a lot of accusations were made one after another, starting from the Presidency. When a film platform, whose name I will not mention, removed the Atatürk film, I made the first statement saying ‘we condemn it’. CHP reacted late.

“DEBATE IS ONE THING, CREATING HOSTILITY IS ANOTHER”

I care about the language of politics. When expressing these values ​​in the language of politics, they should be expressed with an integrative goal in mind. Rejecting polarizing statements and social sensitivity is required. Why does he always express it in an exclusionary and polarizing way? Every event, every period in history has been discussed. Discussing these is one thing, confronting them and creating hostility is another. If a political fight is being started today over history, those who do this are exploiting history to strengthen their current positions of power and political positions. Why does a certain party in Turkey start by blaming certain segments of society, certain parties and political organizations when they constantly talk about Ataturk? By establishing an inquisition court, he is trying to decide who is acceptable and who is not? We must not allow society to be poisoned in this way. We should give a message of integration on issues such as Ataturk, flag and anthem, not a message of separation.

HE BLAMED THE BAR ASSOCIATIONS IN THE CALIFE DEBATE

As the election period approaches, we sometimes see a performance related to the intensification of these discussions. Sometimes it comes up spontaneously. Someone punches our citizen who came from the Gaza rally with the threat flag in his hand, saying ‘This is the flag of the caliphate’. This is both ignorance and barbarism. What does the word tawhid have to do with the flag of the caliphate? It is the bar associations that are making this absurd criminal complaint. The flag in the hand of one of our citizens reads “La Ilahe Illallah Muhamadan Resullullah”. What does this have to do with the demand for regime change? They revealed the image elsewhere. People around the world came together for Gaza on the common basis of humanity’s conscience. Those who try to include solidarity rallies with Gaza in this way are siding with the mental error in Israel’s policy. The issue here is something with the conscience of humanity. If it does not result in a Palestinian state, no one can talk about humanity, no one’s words will be taken seriously. Christian people stand up for it, tears come to their eyes. US Secretary of State says ‘I came as a Jew’ in Israel. What did our President say? “It should have been said, ‘I came here as a human being,’ he said. What did our citizens do here? He supported Palestine and attended the rally. What does this have to do with the demand for regime change? There is no need to put forward so many arguments for the ignorance displayed by the bar associations.

“WE ARE AGAINST REGIME CHANGE”

We do not have an agenda like the Caliphate. If what is meant by this debate is to demand regime change in Turkey, we will be against it. The regime and constitutional order of the Republic of Türkiye are protected by the state. Constitutional order is essential here. Some bring this up as a cooperation mechanism between Islamic countries. The past happened in the past and is over. There is no such flag as the flag of the Caliphate. Whichever country the caliphate was in, the flag of that country became the flag of the caliphate. Having a policy regarding the development of cooperation with Islamic countries is one thing; it is impossible to think that they can be united under a single mechanism. Something that is historically obsolete. As much as Türkiye is an Islamic country, it is also part of the Turkish world. It is also a Mediterranean and Black Sea country. A powerful European state for centuries. Some people bring it up for reasons such as the Vatican type of unity, the existence of an authority, and the elimination of disorganization. We are outside of these. Why would someone shout this slogan at Anıtkabir? Is it possible to accept this as natural? Our society is mature enough to overcome all this.

“WE TALKED ABOUT QUANTUM PHYSICS, NOT THE CLILAPHY”

We fought our most important struggle to crown our Republic with glory and honor and democracy. We gave it to abolish the tutelage against democracy. Our main issue today is that the Republic of Turkey’s qualifications as a democratic, secular, social and constitutional state must be strengthened. For years, they have brought up the issue of secularism as the elimination or suppression of freedom of religion and belief in society. This should be implemented not as an ideology but as a matter of social peace. Türkiye has reached a very competent point in freedom of religion and conscience. We talked about quantum physics, but we never talked about the caliphate. But we’ve talked about this a lot. We talked about what needs to be done to deepen democracy in social life, especially in the run-up to the elections, and to strengthen the relationship between city politics and democracy.

“IS THERE FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION IN TURKEY?”

One of the biggest goals of our political struggle is the removal of political bans and bans based on mentality. Of course, we can talk freely as long as it is not a hate crime. Here, if our young friend says ‘I cannot express myself’, I will still listen to that friend with sensitivity. Why does he have trouble expressing himself? We say that the Turkish Century is the century of young people. The development of freedom of expression and the ability to express one’s own issues with a high depth of expression are extremely valuable. The survival of the country is built on these. The most valuable thing is that we can talk. We do this in Turkey. As a politician, I say it loudest; Our prejudices, names, dispositions and ideologies may be different, but we all have the surname of the Republic of Turkey. Look around us, there is blood, there are tears, there is no ballot box, there is no republic. Let’s use our common values ​​to shake hands. We have nothing to talk about fist-bumping. Violence is an expression of mental and emotional deficiency. The greatest future principle we can give to children is a world without violence. We will consider the speech itself as valuable, not the place we reach by speaking. The road itself is more valuable than the stops.

HÜDA-PAR’S “FEDERATION” EXIT

The main thing here is this. The principle of one homeland, one state, one nation, one flag expressed by our President. We do not find the request other than this to be correct. I would also like to say that principles such as federation, autonomy and regional administration, which have been brought to the agenda to develop democracy in other countries of the world, are brought to the agenda in Turkey as an anti-democratic mechanism that poisons democracy. Our state was established as a unitary state. The problem here was to eliminate the inequalities in past practices. This happened with the elimination of tutelage and the deepening of the democratization perspective. In Turkey, all citizens are first class citizens. It is wrong to suggest federation and autonomy in Turkey as a good thing. These issues, which come to the fore as a model of peace due to other dynamics in other places and geographies, have consequences that dynamite social peace and poison democracy in Turkey. We think that the unitary state should be protected, and if there are inequalities that arise around the developments of life, they should be resolved with the perspective of total democratization. The reforms are within the framework of expanding the perspective of democracy. I think these models will not be successful in our nearby geography. There is a terrorist organization that makes ethnic claims, but there is no ethnic issue in Turkey. There is no sectarian division in Turkey. Our basic principle, as our President said, is one country, one nation, one homeland, one flag.

“ISTANBUL CANDIDATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED”

We will announce our Istanbul candidate on Sunday. To a large extent, the work on the explanation has been completed. We say that our candidate will not be determined until our President announces it on Sunday. Our President has continued his meticulous work intensively for weeks. Since the last local elections were announced around November, it is said that it was too late. There is no disruption to our calendar. Our President will give a speech this week, and Istanbul and the provinces adjacent to Istanbul will be announced. Later, we will announce our election declaration and our remaining candidates. Then we go to the field for the local elections. We are going to a new election. Our esteemed President came through great struggles and obstacles. The important thing is to walk the path. It is not very important which stop you stop at and which stop you arrive at.

There is no problem in working with the MHP delegation. Work continues with other delegations.

MEETING WITH THE RE-PROSPERITY PARTY

Whatever you decide, each choice brings its own character to you. This depends on political parties, the political environment, and developments in the world and in Turkey. The great revolutions, reforms and services we have achieved in Turkey are a whole. In this respect, our municipality is something that is evaluated with its positive aspects. This Sunday’s speech and the upcoming election manifesto will show which perspective to look at. Our friends are having meetings with the Re-Welfare Party. It will be clear in a few days. Everyone has their demands and our sensitivities. Every negotiation has its own nature.