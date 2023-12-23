“There is no life” in the Batalla de San Félix terminal

#life #Batalla #San #Félix #terminal

Drivers are faced with the absence of passengers despite the Christmas season.

Maria Laura Aray | Drivers have had to reduce the price of their services

Despite the arrival of the Christmas season, the Batalla de San Félix land terminal remains without an influx of passengers.

“There is no life here,” says driver Cruz Molinar. He points out that, although they have chosen to lower the price of services, the purchasing power of citizens is low.

By car per station, tickets are available for $5 to Upata, while to El Callao it is $15, Maturín $20 and Puerto La Cruz at $30.

“There are two cars leaving for Carúpano, one for the port, for Maturín there are about three cars leaving all day,” describes Alexander Prado, one of the drivers consulted.

He adds that they are “unprotected” and are also affected by several parallel terminals outside the Battle of San Félix.

The drivers mention that in “the pirates” there are many more cars, while throughout this year, for their part, they have had to fight with the absence of passengers.

Bus trips

From bus travel agencies, the reality is no different. They remember that, compared to previous years, the influx of passengers has been “on the floor.”

Workers point out that the most requested destinations are towards the center such as Caracas ($30), or to the east such as Puerto La Cruz ($15) and Cumaná ($25).

Trips to Maturín are 10 dollars, to Valencia 35 and Barquisimeto 45.

Also Read:  Former prosecutor Seo Ji-hyun confirms defeat in 'Me Too' lawsuit

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Day, time and streets through which motorists will pass
Day, time and streets through which motorists will pass
Posted on
Former Israeli Prime Minister Says Hamas Cannot Be Destroyed
Former Israeli Prime Minister Says Hamas Cannot Be Destroyed
Posted on
Humberto Tan on behalf of the Postcode Lottery with a check for 1 million in Barendrecht – Livepost Update – BarendrechtNU.nl
Humberto Tan on behalf of the Postcode Lottery with a check for 1 million in Barendrecht – Livepost Update – BarendrechtNU.nl
Posted on
On average, men barely spend 5 minutes in bed. With these 6 super tips you can do better!
On average, men barely spend 5 minutes in bed. With these 6 super tips you can do better!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News