“There is no life” in the Batalla de San Félix terminal

Drivers are faced with the absence of passengers despite the Christmas season.

Maria Laura Aray | Drivers have had to reduce the price of their services

Despite the arrival of the Christmas season, the Batalla de San Félix land terminal remains without an influx of passengers.

“There is no life here,” says driver Cruz Molinar. He points out that, although they have chosen to lower the price of services, the purchasing power of citizens is low.

By car per station, tickets are available for $5 to Upata, while to El Callao it is $15, Maturín $20 and Puerto La Cruz at $30.

“There are two cars leaving for Carúpano, one for the port, for Maturín there are about three cars leaving all day,” describes Alexander Prado, one of the drivers consulted.

He adds that they are “unprotected” and are also affected by several parallel terminals outside the Battle of San Félix.

The drivers mention that in “the pirates” there are many more cars, while throughout this year, for their part, they have had to fight with the absence of passengers.

Bus trips

From bus travel agencies, the reality is no different. They remember that, compared to previous years, the influx of passengers has been “on the floor.”

Workers point out that the most requested destinations are towards the center such as Caracas ($30), or to the east such as Puerto La Cruz ($15) and Cumaná ($25).

Trips to Maturín are 10 dollars, to Valencia 35 and Barquisimeto 45.

