“There is no magic, just keep working”

A busy 2023, full of changes and challenges, was experienced Martin Vidaurrenational mountain bike cyclist who for the first time raced at the top of Cross Country (XCO), debuting in the Elite category of the UCI World Championship this year.

Not only that, but all eyes were on him in October, when he presented Chile with its first medal in the Santiago 2023 Pan American Gameswith a race full of emotion and an ending with tears, earning the empathy and affection of Chileans and demonstrating that he is an innate competitor.

Closing the year with his best result to date, a P18 on the Olympic circuit, and a P6 on the Canadian Short Track, Vidaurre takes stock of the season, and details that he wants to go for more.

“My season was long, trying to stay in shape to be able to have an even year.”. It is very difficult to be 100% and you have to choose where you aim. There were many challenges of changing teams, new people, and a lot of learning.. I dont complain. I think the previous years have been very good, and although this year was flat, it is good to leave something for the future, to look forward to,” says the Red Bull athlete.

Running with the elite

This year, Vidaurre rubbed shoulders with great cycling figures, such as Thomas Pidcock and the 10-time world champion Nino Schurter, who is also his idol.

Regarding running in Elite, he confesses that the level exceeded his expectations. “I went in thinking it was a little easier, honestly. I’m finally realizing that there is no magic. What you have to keep doing is keep working. More than experience, it’s the hours. You have to have the ability to withstand high intensities, and find that balance. If I want to continue for many more years, I have to go calmly,” he declares.

The same points out Jorge Cajigal, his coach since he was 15, who accompanied him in the physical and mental preparation for the season. “A person who goes from the Under 23 category to the Elite, just because he does very well in one, does not mean that he is going to be a success. It is a very long-standing sport, like a Nino Schurter, who continues to win. Martín was able to realize that things were not as easy as the environment made him believe, but he also realized that he can be at the top, with the greats, as he was in the XCC of Canada,” he maintains.

This 2024, starts with two new dates in Brazil, where the addition of points will be key to qualify for Paris 2024. There are only 34 places for the men’s category, and the dates of the UCI World Cup are the last scoring instancesprior to the publication of the official classified list in May.

“The focus for 2024 is the Olympic Games, and seeking qualification. Martín has already started the pre-season for next year, we have to hit hard in the World Cups in Brazil, not make mistakes, try to ensure that training is given in the best possible way. We already know what to do and what not to do. If we achieve classification there will be a second curve, to look for a second peak in Paris 2024.”