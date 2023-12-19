There is no need to delete the posts accusing Tiborcz’s business partner of being a mobster

#delete #posts #accusing #Tiborczs #business #partner #mobster

As a key player in economic life, Dániel Jellinek must also tolerate criticism of his activities with more serious adjectives, according to the 24.hu report. Thus, those posts in which they are called criminals do not have to be deleted either.

Tamás Vitézy, a businessman who is distantly related to Viktor Orbán’s family, wrote the following on his page two years ago about the NER elite: “It is common criminal and entrepreneurial practice that if any successful small and medium-sized business is enviously singled out and demanded by banks, liquidators, judges, with enforcement assistance, a bunch of specialized lawyers, and the criminal participation of investigators and prosecutors, they even take it away, leaving the “former” owner in a state of disrepair and spectacularly depriving them of all legal remedies. This is hard to believe in a state of law, isn’t it, and is hardly seen by anyone other than those involved. This is an established mafia that pays all its participants handsomely, the beneficiaries of which suddenly appear in the first half of the list of the 100 richest Hungarians without any significant economic background, either in their own right or as straw men. Each such entrepreneur operates hundreds of companies, sometimes in the order of thousands, registered at one or two locations and operated with a relatively small number of employees. Among them, there is one that carries out liquidation and enforcement against 30-40 thousand small businesses.”

He emphasized that he described this practice based on his own bitter experience. Vitézy had a company empire dealing with the operation of hotels, real estate and the concession operation of ports in Croatia, which he says he lost because of Dániel Jellinek’s company Bohemian Financing. He told HVG: “They took away my fortune, which is worth 300 million euros today, for a fraction of the price.”

photo_camera Dániel Jellinek and István Tiborcz negotiate Photo: Dániel Németh/444

Dániel Jellinek is one of the richest people in the country, he used to do business with István Tiborcz, he bought the Prime Minister’s son-in-law’s Appeninn shares in 2020, and last March Tiborcz bought Díófa Fund Management from him. In the summer, the G7 also presented the machinations with which more than HUF 27 billion was transferred from Jelline to Tiborcz’s empire between 2019 and 2022. About the business in Croatia, Jellinek previously told HVG that Vitézy’s Croatian companies were bankrupt or were in liquidation, and they, as creditors, acted as they had always done.

Jellinek on the posts identifying him as a criminal and mobster, so he asked the court to remove them. According to the report of 24.hu, he argued that they are not related to the mafia, neither individually nor through the company, they have anything to do with “Italian criminal groups”, they do not commit crimes, they carry out their activities within a legal framework, which is why Vitézy is harming their good reputation. expressions used by And Vitézy defended himself by stating an opinion.

The Kúria has now ruled that Jellinek is considered a public figure, since the key figures in economic life are special public figures due to their impact on the country’s economy. That’s why you have to tolerate criticism of your activities with more serious adjectives.

The paper also cites the part of the judgment according to which it is considered a question of public interest how the acquisition and change of ownership of a company struggling with financial difficulties takes place, and what processes take place in the background. And it cannot be ruled out that the victims of the process criticize the process. “The established practice protects the possibility of expressing an opinion, it does not apply to the content of certain expressions used in it.”