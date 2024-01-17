there is no need to overemphasize this

#overemphasize

On the table: from technical solutions on how to implement the new migration pact, which raises passions, effective solutions for the implementation of the Green Course – to the fact that the foundations of the Community’s political agenda for the next five years will have to be laid down.

The pressure on Belgium to complete the projects is really considerable. As Beata Płomecka, a correspondent for Polish Radio in Brussels, says: “Belgium is under pressure to finish the main issues so that they are not left to Hungary to torpedo action against any of them, because the presidencies can always find a way to do that.”

But the cards are even more interesting: after it became clear that the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, intends to participate in the European Parliament elections and may therefore leave his position from July, it also became clear that if the leaders of the European Union countries do not find a replacement for him, at the helm of the European Council Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán can stand up.

This is Prof. of the Institute of International Relations and Political Sciences of Vilnius University who commented to Žiniai Radio. Dr. Gediminas Vitkus says that there is no need to emphasize this too much. According to him, according to the rules, V. Orban’s leadership would be temporary until a new chairman was agreed upon, if it could not be done in advance. And, in his opinion, given the fact that there is still half a year until July, there is a good chance that such situations will be avoided and the leaders of the Community will find someone to replace the current EUT leader.

“At first glance, it seems that there is a great tragedy or shock, but in fact it is an overstatement. The president of the European Council is not the real president of the EU, who determines what and how the European Union should do. His task is somewhat different. He is a moderator. Member States govern the European Union. But, since there are many of them, a moderator is needed for them to agree. In the past, that role was performed by the presidency, but now it has been decided that it would be better for an independent politician who does not hold any national office to do it. For him to be a mediator, a negotiator, to help the states find a compromise,” explains the professor.

“V. Orban would certainly not be able to do any of his own politics or national interests or something useful for Russia in such a position. The situation should not be dramatized,” the interviewer emphasized, admitting that it “looks ugly” that a widely criticized politician could occupy such a post.

