There is no peace for Putin – in Russia, even the women who support his regime revolted: “We are tired of being good girls”

“We want complete demobilization. Civilians should not participate in the fighting,” says 34-year-old Marija Andrejeva.

This woman is one of the unofficial leaders of the newly emerging civil movement. The movement involves wives and mothers who want to get their husbands and sons back from the front. Some of them were called in 2022. in September, at a critical time for the Kremlin when it needed to bolster its troop numbers after Ukraine regained part of its territory.

Relatives are still at the front

Although more than a year has passed, the women’s relatives are still on the battlefield.

“Why do our men who lived a peaceful life have to go to Ukraine?” If our government decided to attack a smaller country, let the army fight, but leave our men alone,” M. Andreyeva, who lives in Moscow, complained to The Guardian.

Maria says that the movement arose in September after the chairman of the parliamentary defense committee, Andrey Kartapolov, declared that there would be no rotation of soldiers in Ukraine, and that they would return home after the end of the “special military operation” (as Russia calls the war in Ukraine – ed.).

(5 photos)

Soldier of the Russian Honor Guard (photo by SCANPIX)

Words of protest: “Bring my husband back – I’m sick of it” (photo by SCANPIX)

A woman and a daughter carry flowers on the grave of the unknown soldier (photo by SCANPIX)

A woman carries flowers on the grave of the unknown soldier (photo by SCANPIX)

A protester talks to the Russian police (photo by SCANPIX)

Fighting against the government

Women are writing open letters and organizing public protests criticizing the official statement that mobilized troops are needed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Although there have been similar women’s movements in the past, which even had an impact on the end of the Chechen war, everything changed when V. Putin came to power. The authorities have taken systematic steps to dismantle civil movements and seize independent media outlets.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin went even further, essentially criminalizing all anti-war movements.

A large number of members

Maria communicates with other women on the Telegram platform who support this movement. It is one of the last social media where independent voices can be heard.

Most of the work is coordinated in the channel “Put Domoj” (Russian: “The way home”), which since September has about 35,000 channels. members. M. Andrejeva says she is not afraid because she is tired.

Fighting this movement is not easy for the Kremlin

“Fighting this movement is a delicate matter for the Kremlin. These wives and mothers do not belong to the traditional liberal and urban anti-Kremlin movement. Many of them are from Putin’s core base of supporters,” says Andrey Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Moscow-based Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

He also emphasizes that the Kremlin may be worried that by squeezing this group too hard, it may provoke a greater public reaction. Therefore, the authorities decided not to put women in prisons and not to persecute them. Put Domoj’s requests are simply ignored, and permits for rallies are not issued.

“Kremlin Theater”

In an attempt to partially neutralize the situation, V. Putin spoke with mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine in a previously arranged meeting. However, an investigation conducted by the daily “The Guardian” showed that the women sitting with V. Putin have connections with the authorities.

M. Andreyeva rejected the meeting with V. Putin, describing it as a “political show”. The woman claims that no amount of rubles can bring her husband back.

Protesters are getting tougher

The relatively mild reaction of the Kremlin can be partially explained by the fact that the women took a rather pro-Kremlin position from the beginning. The group’s manifesto stated that the women did not oppose the war and did not criticize the country’s leader.

However, after a long period of being ignored by the group, the women’s speech has hardened. “Put Domoj” wrote that V. Putin behaves “in his usual style: theatrical, angry and cowardly” and that “we are being betrayed and destroyed by ourselves.”

Doubts arise

“Some still believe the state’s propaganda, but many are changing their minds about the special military operation,” says Marija.

“Putin first lied to us that civilians would never have to go to war. You start to think: is he also lying about why we are in Ukraine? asks Natalia, a nurse who joined the Put Dumoj movement.

Polls show indifference

Another complaint of Put Dumoj is the unequal burden of war. Many women say they feel ignored not only by the Kremlin, but also by society.

Since the start of the war, Russians have largely been running away from it, and polls have shown indifference, with people not thinking about or following events on the battlefield.

A new wave of mobilization would allow for a rotation of troops that would allow many men to return home, but polls consistently show that a new mobilization would be unpopular and could trigger a new wave of anxiety and unrest.

Unwritten contract – broken

Andrei Kolesnikov claims that during the last mobilization, the Kremlin broke the unwritten social contract with the Russians:

“You allow us to wage war in Ukraine, and in return we do not interfere in your personal life,” says the expert.

Observers say it is too early to gauge the impact of the Russian women’s movement on a regime that has long suppressed hostile voices.

But their anger shows that some of the country’s residents feel some anxiety about the conflict, and undermines Putin’s image of a society that unanimously supports military actions.

Maria Andreyeva is determined to continue her protests, even if they could end up in prison: “We are tired of being good girls. It never worked for us.”