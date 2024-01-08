“There is no sixth wave of Covid-19. “We are very far from what happened in the previous waves of the pandemic” | Ricardo Pena | Minsa | Bivalent Vaccine | Covid-19 | vaccination | field of mars | PERU

#sixth #wave #Covid19 #happened #previous #waves #pandemic #Ricardo #Pena #Minsa #Bivalent #Vaccine #Covid19 #vaccination #field #mars #PERU

In that sense, the Vice Minister of Health, Ricardo Peña, also an epidemiologist, assured that the increase in cases was a scenario that the Minsa expected due to multiple reasons. Mainly, because the JN.1 lineage is a variant with a greater contagion capacity, but at the same time less deadly, and to the social mobilization at the end of the year that has historically represented peaks of transmission.

-What are the main reasons for the recent increase in Covid-19 infections?

The main reason is the presence of the JN.1 lineage in the country since the end of October, which has a great contagion capacity, but does not produce a more severe disease or greater mortality.

Secondly, social mobilization, contact between people and gatherings increase around the end of the year holidays. This increases the probability of transmission of Covid-19 and any respiratory virus. Furthermore, during changes in season there is generally an increase in the transmissibility of respiratory viruses. Therefore, cases were expected to skyrocket at this time of year.

This set of factors has led to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

-Currently, is there a new wave of coronavirus infections?

There is no way a sixth wave. We are very far from what happened in previous waves of the pandemic.

JN.1 is more contagious, but it does not produce a more severe disease or have greater lethality, except in the case of vulnerable people. There is an increase in cases, but the number of hospitalizations and admissions of patients to the ICU has not increased.

-So, is Covid-19 here to stay?

That’s how it is. Covid-19 is an endemic virus that will permanently circulate among Peruvians.

-What are the characteristics of the people most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection?

Older adults, people with chronic diseases or comorbidities, and, mainly, those who have not received the bivalent vaccine. A contagion can trigger a fatal outcome in a person with these characteristics

This was the situation of the vast majority of the six deaths due to Covid-19 in the first week of the year.

-What are the main measures to prevent Covid-19 infections?

The most effective and safest is to get the bivalent vaccine.

This vaccine protects against the original virus and its latest circulating variants and lineages, such as JN.1 or Pinola. The WHO has confirmed that it provides high protection in severe cases of Covid-19.

The vaccine does not prevent a person from getting Covid-19. However, it significantly reduces the probability of severe illness or the risk of death.

-However, last week the usefulness of the bivalent vaccine was questioned. Are these criticisms true?

There has been irresponsible speculation about its effectiveness. Saying that the bivalent vaccine does not work is nonsense and puts the population at risk, because people lose confidence, do not get vaccinated, become infected and finally die.

-Opinions have also been presented in favor of the effectiveness and protection of the monovalent vaccine against variants and lineages. Have you analyzed the effectiveness of this vaccine?

We have reviewed scientific research on the matter. What has been found is that there is no significant difference between the response of the bivalent and the monovalent vaccine to prevent. Therefore, we confirm that the bivalent maintains high protection against the severe forms of the Covid-19 variants that are currently circulating.

-According to the Reunis portal of the Minsa, only 22% of the population over 18 years of age (2,666,149 people) has the bivalent vaccine. What is the number of vaccinated that is intended to be achieved?

Our goal is to vaccinate the vulnerable population, which approximately comprises 4 and a half million people. In 2023, we will be able to inoculate 3 million people from the highest risk population. Our goal is to administer 1 million doses to people in this group in the first quarter of the year.

All Peruvians can receive the bivalent vaccine. We invite you to be responsible and not pay attention to malicious misinformation.

