There is not only good news for Ukraine in the EU: there are still many “hooks” left

#good #news #Ukraine #hooks #left

The leaders of the European Union agreed to start membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called this decision of the European Union a victory for all of Europe and Ukraine, which inspires, motivates and strengthens. When can Ukraine expect membership in the European Union? This was discussed in the “Question of the Day” program of the Radio News.

There is more than just good news

Although the European Union’s decisions sound like good news for war-torn Ukraine and, according to political scientist Klaudijs Manioks, the start of negotiations is a truly significant turning point, he nevertheless emphasized that there is one “but” in this situation.

“This is a good symbolic victory, but its practical significance is somewhat overestimated,” he assessed.

The political scientist explained why he assesses the situation in this way.

“There are perhaps two main reasons for this. One is procedural, the other is already so substantial, material. Regarding the procedural – here is the very beginning of the process, which is very long and recently modeled in such a way that basically it only delays that membership, not brings it closer. The current negotiation procedure is that it involves 13 stages, 63 steps, and at each step, member states can effectively block the process. So, if we multiply 63 from 26 or 27 states, we have hundreds of opportunities for both Orban and other states to block that process from every corner”, K. Maniokas explained.

Klaudius Maniokas

© DELFI / Šarūnas Mazeika

According to him, it is almost impossible to make this process productive.

“The countries of the Western Balkans have already seen this. Let’s say Montenegro has been negotiating for 10 years and there is no end in sight,” the political scientist gave an example.

K. Maniokas also explained how these incentives should be evaluated from the material side.

“The next stage should be a bilateral review, which is necessary in order to make it clear to what extent Ukraine or another country implements or does not implement the rules of the European Union. It requires a lot of resources – it requires a lot of people, hundreds of people, serious analysis, and I don’t know if this process would not take such necessary energy from the resources of the Ukrainian state. They have plenty to do without those views. This is a warring country and, I think, they need direct support more than a discussion about the rules of the European Union, which they don’t really need at the moment,” said the political scientist.

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union

© Imago / Scanpix

True, there were also fears about support. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to block 50 billion the idea of ​​an EU aid package for Ukraine.

“There should be something much more important here. I think that the European Union will still find solutions here. Some can be done bilaterally, some can be done by bypassing Hungary. I think that maybe it will take some time, but that solution will be found”, K. Maniokas shared his insights.

This issue will be returned to in January and the interlocutor said that he hopes that the necessary decisions will be made then. True, when it comes to US support for Ukraine, there are more questions, according to the guest of the show.

Hasty decisions would not benefit anyone

As political scientist K. Maniokas noticed, the decisions made now reflect the fact that it is currently worth sending a signal to the countries that Ukraine is a European country and that it is worth starting negotiations with it, however, according to him, the results will not be noticeable soon.

“I think I won’t be wrong when I say that there is no consensus that Ukraine can be accepted into the European Union in the near future. What everyone agrees with and what Germany, France and other countries say is that it will take a lot of effort and time,” he said.

Volodymyras Zelenskis

© Zuma Press / Scanpix

In addition, according to the interviewee, hasty decisions would not be useful.

“Many conditions will be needed, reforms of the European Union will be needed, and at the moment I would even dare to say that a hasty adoption process would harm both the European Union and Ukraine itself,” assessed the political scientist.

There are still many “hooks” left

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Linas Linkevičius noticed that the decisions of the European Union are a kind of celebration both for Ukraine and for other countries seeking to join it.

“I don’t want to spoil the celebration and the festive mood that we saw both in Sakartvel and in Ukraine, but in fact we have to accept the fact that there are still a lot of hooks left here and the devil is in the details. For example, now as the start of the negotiations has been announced, but in order for them to begin, the so-called negotiation system needs to be harmonized, and this requires the approval of all states again. It is expected to be done in March, but if it is not done, everything will stop again,” said L. Linkevičius.

Linas Linkevičius

© DELFI / Žygymantas Gedvila

In addition, according to the former foreign minister, those closely following V. Orban’s speeches could already notice certain worrying signs.

“Orbán spoke about this in the Hungarian parliament, then in front of the leadership council. He said that they could approve such a start, such a text, but they also need to approve the negotiation system, and here everything is not so simple. So, they will continue to stall it and negotiate. They want to turn the European Union into a market where everything can be bought,” he noted.

According to L. Linkevičius, V. Orban’s decisions and speeches show a clear direction of Hungarian policy.

“You can listen to what Orban himself says: I am doing the right thing here, the European Union is doing it wrong. They do not intend to leave the European Union, as they say, so they want to replace the European Union. That is their goal,” he explained.

Viktor Orban

© Zuma Press / Scanpix

Faltering US and EU support

Not only the faltering support of the European Union, but also the US to the struggling Ukraine has been the subject of a lot of discussion lately, as there is a lot of talk, but no results. L. Linkevičius revealed how he himself assesses the situation and what it shows.

“There’s actually a sense of legacy, but the effort is there.” The Senate postponed its vacation and will try to negotiate next week, although it was supposed to finish its work yesterday. They still hope to agree on something at the last moment. Apparently, they will look for a compromise, and that compromise is related to immigration policy – this is American business.

As for Europe, all that regulation and all those rules that we live by are being used by Hungary to fight against Europe. In this case, they do it purely by negotiating for their own interests, money and certain political influence, and Ukraine remains on the sidelines,” he said.

Associative photo

© Vida Press

The interlocutor added that without sustainable support, Ukraine will not survive, but certain things simply cannot continue.

“So far, it seems to me that one and a half billion of the money promised by the European Union is left, and after that, new solutions are needed. The decision that 26 countries still “get together” with strained budgets – of course, it can be considered and it is possible, but it is not a normal rhythm of life and Europe cannot allow itself to be shocked further (Hungary, op. p.). The situation must be reviewed in principle”, asserted Ambassador L. Linkevičius.

He said what kind of mood the Ukrainians themselves live in

Dalia Makarova, the chairwoman of the Lithuanian community in Ukraine, also shared her thoughts on the News Radio show. She revealed the current mood in Ukraine.

“We hoped that these negotiations would take place, but we think that it should have happened much earlier. Yes, the support is frozen and here, so to speak, there are talks about corruption scandals in Ukraine, but it can be said that Hungary itself is the biggest corruptor in Europe, because they negotiate when making any decision. Europe actually keeps that country. Such a good and disciplined mother Europe could corner Hungary,” said the woman.

According to D. Makarova, Hungary should not receive European financial support and European decisions should not depend on its wishes.

“It should be the other way around – there should be 26 countries pushing one Hungary and it should do as everyone wants,” she said.

Viktor Orban

© AP / Scanpix

The chairman of the Lithuanian community in Ukraine also said what Ukrainians themselves expect from membership in the European Union and what they have the most questions about.

“Ukraine is an agricultural country with large areas of land, growing a lot of cereals and fruits, so a lot of questions will arise here, because those markets in Europe are busy and that trade, as the Polish border has now been completely blocked, can be problematic. Everything will have to be coordinated and it will not depend on us either,” said D. Makarova.

In addition, according to the interviewer, it is still difficult for people to realize that life will be somewhat different as part of the European Union.

“We will live according to slightly different laws that will have to be followed and not only Ukraine will be able to solve everything. This is also a two-sided coin. You want to be a part of Europe, but keep that freedom of decision”, D. Makarova shared her observations.

It remains to prepare for a serious negotiation process

As the ambassador and signatory Vytautas Plečkaitis stated, he understands the joy of President V. Zelenski and takes the same happy position, that the changes we can talk about now are significant and important.

“Here is a certain sign or signal for the Ukrainian nation itself. They expected it all along. As long as I had the chance to work there, there was always disappointment in the European Union from the Ukrainian leaders. Something more was expected, not just promises. Now something is already done, and despite the fact that Orbán has his considerations, nevertheless, a decision has been made that signals the start. Not only for Ukraine, but also for Moldova,” said V. Plečkaitis.

Vytautas Plečkaitis

© DELFI / Josvydas Elinskas

It is true, he added, that now it remains to prepare for a serious negotiation process.

“Croatia was accepted the last time – that process took 10 years. Maybe Ukraine will not have enough, maybe it will need more, because it is a state at war”, said the signatory.

This will be covered in history textbooks

The Ambassador of Lithuania to the European Union, Arnoldas Pranckevičius, also commented on the current mood of the country’s leaders after the necessary decisions have been made.

“The drama of yesterday’s day and night will probably be discussed in the pages of history textbooks and memoirs, because, in fact, until yesterday morning, almost no one believed that there would be a successful decision on the expansion. There was more hope, perhaps linked to financial solutions, but the position taken by the Hungarian prime minister on enlargement seemed completely impregnable. What happened, especially the very creative decision he found to talk when he left the hall and did not stop the consensus in the hall, was really hard to predict,” A. Pranckevičius testified.

© DELPHI / Kiril Chachovsky

It sent waves of both joy and enthusiasm throughout the building, he said.

“Our president also had a phone conversation with President Zelenskiy, President Zelenskiy also talked to several other leaders and thanked them for their support and efforts to make this happen. Then, last night, we sat down for very long negotiations on the revision of the financial perspective. It lasted almost until half past three in the morning, and here, too, it is very interesting that 26 countries came very close to a decision that did not seem possible even a day ago,” said the Lithuanian ambassador to the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels

© AFP / Scanpix

He added that the decisions made once again prove to Hungary itself that the states of the European Union are united and working together, but they are hindered by only one problem.

“On the first issue, Hungary decided not to stop the consensus, probably in order not to destroy the entire development package, because then both the decisions of Sakartvel and Bosnia would have failed, which is very important to Prime Minister Orban, but he decided to destroy the financial agreement, but, I would say, it is not it is so dramatic, because the last payment of the European Union for this year has not yet taken place and Ukraine will still have money in January”, said A. Pranckevičius.

You can find the entire interview on the News Radio portal: