There is such a big difference in returns between saving and investing

#big #difference #returns #saving #investing

With the sharp increase in interest rates since 2022, it has also become possible for savers to receive a somewhat normal compensation. For years, savings interest rates were virtually zero percent, but now you can quite easily get 2 to 3 percent interest per year on a savings account, without too much risk. On the other hand, history shows that investing yields more in the long term than saving.

The difference between saving and investing becomes an interesting consideration if you want to build up capital for later.

Anyone who invests or saves with assets that fall into box 3 of income tax must of course take wealth tax into account. Investing also involves additional costs. If you simply invest in a broad stock index, you must count on fund costs of at least about 0.3 percent per year.

Saving versus investing: what return can you expect?

With this in mind, it’s helpful to go through different scenarios. If you look at the savings market, the highest variable savings interest rate at banks established in the Netherlands is currently 2.75 percent. But you can also lock up savings on a deposit for a longer period of time.

The highest savings interest rate for deposits is currently available on a 2-year deposit with an interest rate of 3.7 percent, according to an overview from the site Spanjeinformatie.nl. The interest rates are somewhat lower for longer terms.

For example, the highest interest rate for a 5-year savings deposit is 3.5 percent and a 10-year savings deposit yields a maximum of 3.25 percent.

It is therefore quite difficult to determine what returns savings offer in the long term, but an interest rate of 3.3 percent for deposit savings does not seem unreasonable at the moment.

When investing, returns can fluctuate sharply in the short term, with pluses in one year and minuses in the next. However, in the longer term, the historical return of investing is higher than that of saving.

For example, investment experts at asset manager Robeco expect an average annual return of 5.75 to 7.25 percent for shares over the next five years, depending on the region where you invest.

For investing, it works better not to calculate with one expected return, but to take a number of scenarios. Business Insider has prepared three for this article: a very weak scenario with an average annual return of 2 percent on investments, a moderate scenario with an average annual return of 4.5 percent and a good scenario with an average annual return of 8 percent .

We have compared these three scenarios against a savings return of an average of 3.3 percent per year. We assumed a monthly contribution of 300 euros for twenty years. With this tool from berekenhet.nl you can then check how high the accumulated capital will be under different scenarios.

Graphically this looks like this:

It is important to mention that in this case the tax in box 3 on the capital is included based on the actual annual returns achieved on savings and investments respectively. This assumes a tax rate of 36 percent on savings and investments, which will apply in 2024.

The tax authorities currently still work with so-called fictitious returns for savings and investments. However, the intention is that from 2027 there will be a wealth tax based on actual returns.

A little extra return per year will yield significantly higher power after 20 years

If we look at the accumulated capital after twenty years, based on a monthly contribution of 300 euros, it looks as follows.

Savings (3.3% per year): €101,049

Investing (2% per year): €88,360

Investing (4.5% per year): €114,268

Investing (8% per year): €162,331

It can be seen that if investments perform dramatically poorly for a long time with an average return of 2 percent per year, in this example you build up about 13,000 euros less capital, compared to a savings account that yields 3.3 percent interest every year.

However, in the more favorable scenarios for investing, this changes. For example, if you achieve an additional 1.2 percentage points per year with investing compared to saving (4.5 percent with investing versus 3.3 percent savings interest), then the difference is significant after twenty years. Investing then yields approximately 13,000 euros in additional capital. Although with investment costs of, for example, 0.3 percentage points per year, you still have to deduct about 3,000 euros from that.

With a robust investment return of an average of 8 percent per year, you will end up with more than 60,000 euros higher after twenty years, whereby you have to count on a deduction of around 5,000 euros in investment costs if you invest in an index fund with annual costs of 0. 3 percentage points. But even then, 55,000 euros net is a significant difference.

From the point of view of risk spreading, you can of course also choose to partly save and partly invest. One of the most important things when building wealth is that you make a choice that doesn’t keep you awake at night.

READ ALSO: Can the tax authorities levy savings tax in box 3 on a current account on which you receive no interest? Tax experts have doubts