“There should be a statue of Hitler and Stalin in Brussels and Strasbourg, respectively”

2024-01-27 22:22:00

Why? So that everyone remembers every day what can happen if we let the EU fall to pieces, as happened with the Habsburg Empire.

„History is what one age finds worthy of note in another.” (Jacob Burckhardt)

The former Czech foreign minister, Prince Karel Schwarzenberg, who passed away last year, came up with a surprising and, in his exaggeration, proposal in an excellent – ​​although not flawless – report book. Dutch journalist Caroline de Gruyter, in her book Nem lesz jujb (Európa Könyvkiadó, 2023), talks to many knowledgeable people about whether parallels can be drawn between the former Habsburg Monarchy and the European Union today, and whether there is a mental game rooted in the complex reality of history. with some lessons for the current state of integration.

Habsburg descendants and researchers, diplomats and historians, and, of course, everyday people, express their sometimes diametrically opposed opinions about this to the highly mobile, well-trained journalist who has visited many European cities and covered the Union for two decades. The Prague-born scion of one of the most prestigious and, of course, the richest Habsburg imperial families, Duke Schwarzenberg (1937-2023), who bitterly told de Gruyter that statues of Hitler and Stalin should be erected in Brussels and Strasbourg so that “everyone remembers every day on what might happen if we let the EU fall to pieces, as it happened in the case of the Habsburg Empire”. European integration is a “peace project” according to the former Czech foreign minister – a confidant of the regime-changer President Václav Havel – and now let’s ignore the linguistic “praise” of the term “project”, which is used excessively in public discourse; Schwarzenberg is absolutely right, what’s more, the war in Ukraine made it clear once and for all that the peace-making effect of integration on a historical scale cannot be overestimated.

Almost everything that a politician who knows the Habsburg world and European integration “von Haus aus” says in the interview is remarkable, whether we agree with him or not.

both formations had and have the ability to unite the parts, so the member states did not and will not fall at each other’s throats. The XX. century proves that “European countries need a framework, something that connects them”. As for the present, Schwarzenberg sees more of an inability to reform – but is he right? Is it really the case that there are no “politicians with a vision”, the more there are those who are unable to do anything other than “squeeze tea out of a bag that has been used three times”. Is this true, or does this opinion reflect the gloomy mood of an old and disappointed politician? It is possible to contradict the very strong opinion that the Hungarians once vetoed many things in the Monarchy: “Two captains on one ship, this is the loss of the Monarchy. And there are 27 captains in the EU.”

Did this really cause the fall of the Monarchy? Many of the book’s interviewees speak against this, as well as the author himself. The reasons for the disintegration can be summarized in two main opinions, but none of them have anything to do with the “captain role” of the Hungarians. But Gruyter, on the one hand, gives exactly the same lesson that we also inculcated here on the Iron Curtain with a little Marxist dressing. The Empire kept the small nations under a yoke, which one fine day had enough and revolted because they did not want foreign tyrants over them. This disintegration interpretation is refuted by serious analysts, explaining that the First World War actually ended the Empire. Several people even claim – of course, this already belongs in the pages of counterfactual historiography – that if the Monarchy settles its dispute with Serbia in a “chivalrous manner” – as originally imagined by Ferenc József – then it will not fall apart, it will be forced to make some reforms and live on.

Which, of course, no one in the world can prove. So there remain different interpretations about the reasons for the disintegration, which we really can’t be surprised by: as the motto of this article, I chose the idea of ​​the famous Swiss historian from Carl E. Schorske’s book (Fin-de-Siècle Vienna, Random House, 1981). Jacob Burckhardt (1818-1897) points out that something from a given era is worth mentioning in another, and this is what gives history itself. And there are different imprints of the same era: for example, in the United States between the two world wars, the coexistence of many nationalities defined the image of the Monarchy, but from the 1950s onwards, the outstanding Austrian intellectual-artistic-scientific achievements of the period of Franz Josef – from Musil, Hofmannsthal to Klimt and Freud – was found to be “noteworthy”. If we accept Burckhardt’s aphorism – and that is all we can do – then we can be even less surprised at the multifaceted, sometimes sharply contrasting picture of the Monarchy that unfolds in front of us as a result of the Dutch reporter’s mostly understanding questioning.

How would the European Union compare to the Monarchy? – asks one of De Gruyter’s subjects, “there was an emperor there, but here there is none”. British Habsburg expert Richard Bassett offers the United Kingdom as a parallel: II. Elizabeth and József Ferenc’s roughly seven-decade reign, and the way in which their personalities defined the multi-faceted experience of identity of several generations, really make the two states related. Not to mention that the United Kingdom is really a state – just as the Habsburg Empire was – but the European Union is not, but rather a multi-faceted, diversified cooperative alliance of 27 independent countries. The reporter, along with the majority of the interviewees – I think correctly – still sees the real parallel between the Habsburg Empire and the EU, primarily because of the many nations and nationalities. De Gruyter summarizes the similarities between the Habsburg world after Mária Theresa and the Union: “The equality that is voiced every step of the way, which can be used to extract the venom of conflicts. Breaking the rules. The independent institutions that can comply with the latter.” The manner in which Vienna strove to make the Habsburg-Ottoman border “stable and well-guarded” after the 1699 peace treaty in Karlóc can be seen as a precursor to the EU’s border guard organization, Frontex, “exactly as the EU today would like”. The control of migration and commercial traffic was accelerated by the plague epidemics raging at the time, and the first health border posts were organized by the Habsburgs in Europe. On their side, the Turks did the same, and both empires started issuing passports at that time. In addition, borders then – unlike now – did not have a “deterrent function”, notes a Viennese history professor. However, the precise organization of the border guard then, as well as now, had the same political consequence: namely, centralization. At that time, the work of the provincial authorities was taken over by the offices in Vienna, and today the majority of the EU member states are happy to refer this to the competence of Brussels. According to the Viennese historian and fellow Serbian researcher

and they were even willing to support them. The Habsburgs were much more concerned about emigration because they were afraid of the “brain drain” than later in the 20th century. century so many states. The XVIII. century frontier world in the XIX. by the 20th century, it had changed considerably, not independently of the rise of liberal free trade practices; in the Empire, border guards were abolished, which according to historians was the “previous globalization wave”, because free movement took the place of borders, and this remained in force until 1914, so that after the fall of the Monarchy, the countries were given a greater role than ever before a dividing, immeasurably fetishized boundary line.

As can be seen from the previous reports, the volume of reports draws heavily on a sea of ​​topics and is not afraid to go deep, the author is assisted in this by renowned researchers. But the interpretation in judging and comparing the role of Hungary in the past and today is painfully one-sided, and this is the case even if we have to admit in the spirit of the already quoted Jacob Burckhardt: posterity can preserve different “imprints” of the same era. Nevertheless, the Hungarian role in dualism cannot be compared to the behavior of the British leading to the exit, as claimed by Jacques Rupnik, a renowned French researcher of Czech origin. The English always considered the possibility of opting out of common policies, they didn’t need Schengen or the banking union – “Nothing was needed. This was also the case with the Hungarians in the Habsburg Empire at the time,” says Rupnik.

But it wasn’t like that. The Hungarians – otherwise the Czechs and the others too – wanted more rights or even a say, the governing liberals in the spirit of Deák and with the two Tiszas at the head – for many reasons – clearly supported the maintenance of the Monarchy. It is the same mistake to equate Orbán’s policy, which is now miles away from the original goals of the Union, and the behavior of the Hungarian dualist elite. The author of the volume writes in one place that “one has to realize again that Hungary is doing the same thing in the Union as it was in the Habsburg Empire”. However, this is not the case either: the extremely nationalistic and bellicose attitude of the Monarchy was represented by the 48s who rejected the compromise on the Hungarian side, and by the various independents, and today’s Orbán politics, which shouts national slogans and tramples the federalist or supranational idea into the mud, is fed by their intellectual heritage . However, their ideology was so opposed to the compromising spirit of dualism that after they came to power in 1906, their coalition soon fell apart; perhaps their only truly permanent and – let’s say – divisive political act was the “lex Apponyi”, which caused a lot of controversy and was also used for violent Magyarization efforts.

The libertarians who ruled for forty years and then their successors from the labor party were obviously responsible for the fall, but they did not turn against, and even supported the liberal values ​​of the Monarchy, they rejected the nationalist exaggerations, they were constantly looking for compromises, always giving respect to Ferenc József as to the Hungarian king. The very complicated cooperation between Vienna and Budapest, institutionally thoroughly fortified, had its low points, but overall the liberal Hungarian governments proved to be tiresome but loyal allies of the Vienna Chancellery. Orbán’s EU policy is not the heir to the controversially critical but cooperative and loyal policy of the liberals, but rather to the curmudgeonly rebellion, nationalist heroism and mouth-watering rhetoric followed by the independence coalition. At one time, the gap between the international environment and the party alliance widened to such an extent that the coalition fell into it and suffered an ugly defeat. In general, it can be said that in the course of our history, international engagements have always prevailed, and I believe that it will not be any different now.

But I would be deeply unfair to de Gruyter if I evaluated his book from this point of view alone: ​​the Hungarians are – quite realistically – only episodic in the report book, which – very correctly – is not about us, just as we are not the protagonists in the entire Union, all appearances despite. A dead-end experiment can hardly crack one of the world’s largest markets and value communities, and the real question is whether the somewhat enigmatic title of the book is correct: “It won’t get better”? It is as if the author contradicts this statement: in his summary, he cleverly points out that European integration has never been smooth, there have always been “envious and wayward capitals”, but this very specific community of states is in constant transformation – just like the Habsburg Empire once was -, it is never ready, but always changing, “member countries are always providing new ingredients and always working together to make the freshest EU sausage”.

Filling and tasting sausages is much better than fighting forever.