There was a serious traffic accident on Mostná, the crew of the vehicle is injured

A short time ago, there was a serious traffic accident involving one vehicle on the Žilina ring road. The Regional Directorate of the Fire and Rescue Service in Žilina, as well as local residents, informed about it.

Just a few hours before the end of 2023, a traffic accident happened on Mostná Street. According to witnesses, the driver of the passenger car should have skidded at a higher speed. Operating fluids are leaking from the vehicle on the road.

Emergency services, including paramedics and six Žilina firefighters, intervene on the spot. According to their information, the car crew was injured in the collision. They are currently being treated right on the road. Communication is impassable in one direction.