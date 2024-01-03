‘There was a time when I thought it was out of reach’, CBI will find that Jesna is not a mirage: Tomin J Thachankary – Tomin J Thachankary respond to cbi closure report on jesna missing case- Manorama Online | Malayalam News

Thiruvananthapuram – Former DGP Tomin J. Tachankari reacted after the CBI submitted the closure report in the Jesna disappearance case. Thachankari said that the closure report is a technical procedure and the CBI can further investigate the case if it ever gets a clue. Thachankari explains that Jesna is not a mirage and CBI will find Jesna.

“There was a time when I thought Jesna was within reach. That’s when covid came. He was supposed to go to Tamilnadu at that time. Kerala remained closed for a year and a half. It was then that the family went to court and handed over the case to the CBI. Jesna is no mirage. CBI will find them wherever they live or die in the universe. CBI is the best agency in this country. The closure report is a technical measure. If we ever get a clue, the CBI can continue to investigate,” Thachankari said.

“There are many unproven cases in the world. The original picture was obtained many years after the sinking of the Titanic. No need to despair. I have complete faith in CBI. When any case is not proved, accusations are made against each other. No one committed crimes intentionally. Hundreds of cases have to be investigated by the local police. The case was not a big challenge then. Blame and blame are irrelevant. Neither the local police nor the CBI crime branch committed any deliberate mistake” – Thachankari explained.

