There was an expected increase, but there is a decrease. The Central Statistical Office released data on retail sales

#expected #increase #decrease #Central #Statistical #Office #released #data #retail #sales

Retail sales at constant prices in November 2023 were 0.3% lower than last year. – the Central Statistical Office reported. This means that the reading turned out to be contrary to analysts’ expectations. The market expected that consumption, similarly to October, would grow in November. The consensus among economists polled by PAP was 1.7%. sales growth on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.8 percent in November.

A significant decrease compared to the same period in 2022 was recorded in the sales of furniture, electronics and household appliances (by 10.1%), as well as press and books (by 9.1%), according to the Central Statistical Office. Businesses trading in food, beverages and tobacco products showed a decline of 2.6 percent year-on-year.

Sales growth was recorded by automotive companies (by 11.8 percent) and pharmacies and drugstores (4.1 percent).

Before the Central Statistical Office’s reading, analysts expected that retail sales were growing in November, but at a slower pace than in October. This was estimated, for example, by economists from Santander bank (who forecast an increase of 0.7% year-on-year) and Pekao SA (forecasting a 1.3% increase year-on-year).

In October, after a break of many months, an increase in retail sales was recorded. In constant prices, it increased by 2.8%. on an annual basis, and in current prices it increased by 4.8 percent last month.

Retail sales were not helped by rising wages last month. According to the latest reading from the Central Statistical Office, they grew at a double-digit pace in November. Year to year, wages in Poland increased by an average of 11.8 percent.

Data on sales growth can be a forecast for GDP. Consumption was – before the period of declines in this indicator – the main driving force of the Polish economy. Increased consumption may also help the state budget. VAT – on the sale of goods and services – is the largest source of budget revenues. In the draft budget act, the current government assumes revenues in this respect in the amount of over PLN 316.4 billion in 2024.

Video

ABW against SMRs? INTERIA.PL