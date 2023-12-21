There was an expected increase, but there is a decrease. The Central Statistical Office released data on retail sales

#expected #increase #decrease #Central #Statistical #Office #released #data #retail #sales

Retail sales at constant prices in November 2023 were 0.3% lower than last year. – the Central Statistical Office reported. This means that the reading turned out to be contrary to analysts’ expectations. The market expected that consumption, similarly to October, would grow in November. The consensus among economists polled by PAP was 1.7%. sales growth on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.8 percent in November.

A significant decrease compared to the same period in 2022 was recorded in the sales of furniture, electronics and household appliances (by 10.1%), as well as press and books (by 9.1%), according to the Central Statistical Office. Businesses trading in food, beverages and tobacco products showed a decline of 2.6 percent year-on-year.

Sales growth was recorded by automotive companies (by 11.8 percent) and pharmacies and drugstores (4.1 percent).

Before the Central Statistical Office’s reading, analysts expected that retail sales were growing in November, but at a slower pace than in October. This was estimated, for example, by economists from Santander bank (who forecast an increase of 0.7% year-on-year) and Pekao SA (forecasting a 1.3% increase year-on-year).

In October, after a break of many months, an increase in retail sales was recorded. In constant prices, it increased by 2.8%. on an annual basis, and in current prices it increased by 4.8 percent last month.

Retail sales were not helped by rising wages last month. According to the latest reading from the Central Statistical Office, they grew at a double-digit pace in November. Year to year, wages in Poland increased by an average of 11.8 percent.

Also Read:  A dead infant mobilizes the security interests of Marrakech

Data on sales growth can be a forecast for GDP. Consumption was – before the period of declines in this indicator – the main driving force of the Polish economy. Increased consumption may also help the state budget. VAT – on the sale of goods and services – is the largest source of budget revenues. In the draft budget act, the current government assumes revenues in this respect in the amount of over PLN 316.4 billion in 2024.

Video

ABW against SMRs? INTERIA.PL

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a record win – Ndoye match winner against Inter
Posted on
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease
Posted on
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Tasting of great wines: A Vaudois Merlot in front of big names
Posted on
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
The Minister of Culture violated the constitution
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News