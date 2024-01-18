There was supposed to be an EU Silicon Valley, but now it’s “Death Valley”

#supposed #Silicon #Valley #Death #Valley

Iliana Ivanova, EU Commissioner for Innovation, shared her opinions on the development of technology and the digital economy in the European Union at the meeting in Davos. In her opinion, instead of the promised second Silicon Valley, in the EU we have “Death Valley”. This term perhaps best describes the poor position of the EU when it comes to scientific discoveries, innovations and new technologies.

Unfortunately, the speech of the EU Commissioner for Innovation, Scientific Research, Culture, Education and Youth – as you can see, by the very burdened Bulgarian Iliana Ivanova – turned out to be true. Or maybe fortunately, because the woman told the truth about the delays in discoveries, research, and new technologies experienced by the greatest organization in the history of mankind, the European Union.

Here in Europe we have the so-called “Death Valley”, where we supposedly have all these cool discoveries, but somehow they can’t find a place on the market

the Eurocrat announced to the leaders of states, bosses and owners of the largest companies gathered in the hall. Of course, she was referring to the promise to create a European equivalent of the American Silicon Valley in the EU, which is the world’s largest center for introducing new digital technologies. Well, maybe these discoveries aren’t so great after all, since they can’t appear on the market.

The lack of money is to blame for the lack of European breakthrough discoveries or digital technologies. According to The EU does not invest enough in research and development

Over the last 20 years, we have consistently observed a gap in financing for European research and innovation of PLN 100 billion compared to others (countries, regions).

But, but, the EU has a way of making up for the delays and discovering new discoveries. The Bulgarian announced that the European Innovation Council has been established in the EU, which will allocate one billion euros to businesses in strategic technologies. Moreover, the European Commission is determined to push the EU to the forefront of artificial intelligence research. This should be understood as meaning that the EU will become a leader in AI issues by decreeing it, or by making a written or oral announcement to, for example, President Ursula von der Leyen. She informed everyone in Davos that:

There are almost 200,000 in Europe. software engineers with experience in artificial intelligence. This is a greater concentration than in the United States and China. This is the new frontier of competitiveness. Europe is well-positioned to become a leader in industrial AI, the use of AI to transform critical infrastructure into smart and sustainable.”

These women – Bulgarian and German – don’t understand anything. But no wonder, after all, they are Eurocrats. Like the rest of the Brussels society, they believe that officials and politicians can plan scientific discoveries and the use of new technologies. That when they collect money from citizens and distribute it, the recipients will soon invent some fantastic technologies, implement them and the EU will become the leader in artificial intelligence. It radiates a natural dullness.

Just give the Eurocrats more money and they will spend it properly and even appoint another Council – e.g. for innovation – with an appropriate fund. As if all new technologies, everything we now have in our computers, were invented with taxpayers’ money in Silicon Valley. No, these were private funds of free entrepreneurs, the power of the free market and competitiveness. Inventions and discoveries cannot be planned or decreed.

States and even international organizations have a role to play, especially where we are dealing with technologies that are inherently cross-border – such as the Internet. The art lies in the right proportions, the appropriate dosage of regulations in economic freedom and combining them with the causative power of the state or infrastructure investments. This is a separate consideration, but there is no doubt that it was not the White House, nor the American federal or state administration that created Silicon Valley with all its inventions.

Another issue is how companies operate in China and the system and level of primary education in the Middle Kingdom. By the way, we can think about the utterly stupid and harmful ideas of the infantile Minister of Education Nowacka to limit teaching, among others. in physics, chemistry, geography, biology to make life better for children and teachers.

Let’s leave it. There is no doubt that, despite loudly announced projects and pompous displays, Europe is completely losing the race to the United States and Asia in the race of inventions, discoveries, and new technologies, especially digital ones. Nothing is being built in Europe. The EU – its countries do not even produce computers (has anyone else heard of the French Bull or the Italian Olivetti?), mobile phones, etc.

Not a single global social media has been established in the EU. However, Brussels is the first to introduce regulations on these media, i.e. censorship. And this is one of the symbols of the EU’s innovation. The second is the Human Brain Project, which has been ongoing since January 2013 – a project to create a virtual brain, a map of the human brain. 11 years have passed, a billion euros have been spent, but there is no brain.