There were 2 solar eclipses and 2 lunar eclipses

During 2023, four eclipses will occur, namely two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. However, not all eclipses that occur can be observed in Indonesia. Not all eclipses are also recommended to perform sunnah eclipse prayers.

1. Solar Eclipse

The first eclipse in 2023 will occur on Thursday (20/4/2023). This eclipse is a hybrid solar eclipse. This hybrid solar eclipse was visible throughout Indonesia as a partial eclipse.

This solar eclipse occurred starting at 09.29.27 WIB. The solar eclipse is at its peak at 10.45.23 WIB. The solar eclipse ended at 12.06.41 WIB. The duration of this eclipse is 2 hours 37 minutes 14 seconds.

This solar eclipse occurs at the end of the Hijri month when the moon experiences conjunction and its position is parallel to the sun and earth in one ecliptic line.

“A solar eclipse can occur at the end of the month of Qamariyah in the dead moon phase, or ijtimak or some also call it conjunction. This only happens if the position of the sun, moon and earth are in the same ecliptic or zodiac line and at the same degree,” explained KH Sirril Wafa, Chair of the Falakiyah Institute for the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (LF PBNU), Tuesday (11/4/2023).

So, a solar eclipse occurs if the longitude values ​​of the sun and moon or the distance between the positions of the sun and moon in their orbit from the Aries point are exactly the same degree.

According to Kiai Sirril, this solar eclipse, even if it is said to have a cycle, is irregular. It’s just that, at a certain time, there will be conditions that are almost similar, but not exactly the same.

2. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The next eclipse is a penumbral lunar eclipse. This incident occurred on Friday (5/5/2023) evening until Saturday (6/5/2023) early morning. This eclipse can be witnessed by the people of Indonesia, most of Asia, Australia, a small part of Africa and parts of Russia.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 22.12.09 WIT, 23.12.09 WITA, and 00.12.09 WIT. Meanwhile, the peak of the penumbral eclipse will occur at 00.22.52 WIT, 01.22.52 WITA, and 02.22.52 WIT. The end of the eclipse will occur at 02.33.36 WIT, 03.33.36 WITA, and 04.33.36 WIT.

3. Ring Solar Eclipse

The Ring Solar Eclipse occurred on Saturday night (14-15/10/2023) or coincided with 29 Rabi’ul Awal 1445 H. However, this eclipse was not visible from Indonesia. This is because it happened when the sun in Indonesia had set.

“It is estimated that the whole of Indonesia will not have the opportunity to witness this solar eclipse, because the eclipse occurs when it is already evening in Indonesia and the sun has long set,” said KH Sirril Wafa, Chair of the Falakiyah Institute for the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU), in a written broadcast. Number 006 / PR / LF – PBNU / X / 2023 on Saturday (14/10/2023).

This annular solar eclipse can be seen from the state of Alaska, United States in the westernmost region at the start of the eclipse, namely at 05.21 local time or coinciding with 23:21 WIB. When the sun rises, it is already in the eclipse phase

Meanwhile, the peak point of the eclipse at 01:01 WIB or 13:01 local time occurred in Costa Rica with a maximum annularity duration of 5 minutes 17 seconds.

The easternmost point for the end of the eclipse occurs at 01:25 WIB or coincides with 18:34 local time located in Senegal. Eclipse conditions occur when the Sun is in the process of setting.

4. Partial Lunar Eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse can be witnessed throughout Indonesia on Sunday (29/10/2023). During this eclipse, it is sunnah for Muslims to perform special prayers.

Beginning of partial phase (U1): 02.35.22 WIB

Peak partial phase: 03.13.04 WIB

End of partial phase (U4): 03.52.45 WIB.

Based on the data above, the eclipse occurred in 1 hour 17 minutes with a visible eclipse percentage of 12 percent of the entire lunar surface disk.

Explained, that the Lunar Eclipse (al-khusuf al-qamar) occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun are completely aligned in a straight line from a three-dimensional perspective with the Earth between the Moon and the Sun.