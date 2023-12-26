There will be a new hero, here is a list of the latest Samsung cellphones released in Indonesia in 2024

#hero #list #latest #Samsung #cellphones #released #Indonesia

TECHNOLOGY, www.wowbabel.com — Samsung, a leading technology company known for its reliable quality and technological innovation, is now preparing to hit the market by launching its newest series of cellphones.

In the list we have compiled, there are several Samsung cellphone models that are scheduled for release in 2024.

It is important to note that although some models may have been launched in 2023, Samsung Indonesia decided to officially release them in 2024.

This decision provides an opportunity for Samsung fans in Indonesia to look forward to the latest series with more sophisticated features and technology.

Also read: Horrifying, this is the reason why the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus cellphone is dangerous for other mid range cellphones

The following is a brief overview of several Samsung cellphone models that will be available in 2024:

1. Samsung A25 5G

The Samsung A25 5G has a 6.5 inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing a sharp display and bright colors.

Powered by the Exynos 12805G chipset, this cellphone offers strong and efficient performance with support for 5G connectivity. With 8 GB RAM and a choice of 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage, the Samsung A25 5G provides a smooth multitasking experience.

A 50 MP rear camera system, 8 MP ultrawide OIS, and 2 MP macro provide flexibility in photography, while a 13 MP selfie camera and 5000 mAh LiPo battery add durability.

Also Read: 9 Recommendations for the Best Smartphones with Snapdragon Chipsets at the End of 2023

2. Samsung A15 5G

The Samsung A15 5G comes with a 6.5 inch AMOLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for watching videos and playing games.

Powered by the Helio G99 processor or Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, the phone provides strong performance. With 8 GB RAM and a choice of 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage, the Samsung A15 5G provides enough space for apps, photos and videos.