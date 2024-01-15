There will be a total solar eclipse in 2024, here is the schedule and affected locations

#total #solar #eclipse #schedule #affected #locations

Makassar – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says there will be a Total Solar Eclipse phenomenon in 2024. So when will this astronomical phenomenon occur?

Quoted from the NASA website, a Total Solar Eclipse will cross a number of areas on Earth in 2024. The affected areas will be as dark as dawn or dusk when the peak of the Total Solar Eclipse occurs.

So, here is information regarding when the Total Solar Eclipse will occur in 2024, complete with the affected areas.

Total Solar Eclipse Schedule

Still from the NASA website, a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. This rare phenomenon will occur in parts of North America.

Some regions also affected are Mexico, the United States and Canada. This total solar eclipse will darken the area for several minutes.

This total solar eclipse is predicted to occur again in America in the next 20 years. To be precise, August 23, 2044.

Unfortunately, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will not cross Indonesian territory.

When was the last total solar eclipse in Indonesia?

Quoted from detikINET, a total solar eclipse once crossed Indonesian territory. This rare astronomical phenomenon last crossed Indonesia on March 9 2016.

The total solar eclipse that occurred in Indonesia passed through most of Indonesia from west to east.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

Quoted from the NASA website, a total solar eclipse is a phenomenon where the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, thus covering the entire surface of the Sun. This total solar eclipse will cast shadows over the heads of people in the affected area. When this phenomenon occurs, the sky will become dark like dawn or dusk.

A total solar eclipse is the only solar eclipse phenomenon that is safe to witness with the naked eye. However, this can only be done during a total eclipse, namely when the Moon completely blocks the sun’s rays.

Meanwhile, to observe the partial phase of a solar eclipse, either before or after a total eclipse, you must still use eye protection.

For the Total Solar Eclipse in 2024, NASA will take advantage of this by conducting experiments. He is funding five interdisciplinary science projects for this eclipse.

“Seven years after America’s last total solar eclipse, we are excited to announce five new projects that will study the 2024 eclipse,” said Acting Director of the Heliophysics Division in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Peg Luce.

“We are excited to see what this new experiment will reveal about our Sun and its impact on Earth,” he continued.

This is complete information regarding when the Total Solar Eclipse will occur in 2024. Hope this helps, detikers.

