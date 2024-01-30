There will be changes to the minimum wage. This year

#minimum #wage #year

The topic of implementing the EU minimum wage directive was discussed during the Work 4.0 conference organized by the Lewiatan Confederation.

— It is still too early to present the detailed provisions of the provisions that will implement the directive in question. I assure you that the direction of changes we have adopted is interesting and will certainly spark a lively discussion – emphasized Marcin Stanecki, director of the labor law department of the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Policy.

Business Insider asked whether the amendment will change both the rules for determining the minimum wage in Poland and the conclusion of collective agreements and agreements (the directive covers both of these issues).

— These will be two independent projects. Work is underway on the provisions regarding collective agreements and determining the minimum wage, explained Director Stanecki.

What will the regulations regulate?



The announcement of the preparation of two separate amendments is important because both employers and employees are waiting for the new regulations – although for different reasons. Regarding the minimum wage, the directive stipulates that countries that have introduced the lowest wages (this is not an obligation) are to ensure that they are adequate, i.e., they enable a decent standard of living and lead to a reduction in the pay gap between women and men. . EU regulations indicate the criteria to be followed by Member States when establishing and updating the lowest wages. These must include (in the country concerned):

the purchasing power of the statutory minimum wages, including the cost of living;

general level of remuneration and its distribution;

wage growth rate;

long-term national productivity levels and their changes.

States are to use the following measures to assess whether the minimum wage is adequate appropriate indicators. It will be possible to check whether the minimum wage is achieved, for example: 60 percent median wages or 50 percent average salary. Poland will most likely have no problem meeting this requirement, because the ratio of the lowest wage to the average wage remains high. This year the minimum wage is 54,6 proc. projected average salary.

Social partners ready to talk



Employers are waiting for the need to change the minimum wage act. They emphasize that the current mechanism for setting the minimum wage based on inflation and GDP growth rates has drawbacks (e.g., in practice, it did not sufficiently take into account the recession caused by the pandemic). In addition, the government may additionally increase the minimum salary beyond the amount resulting from the indicators. Therefore, in recent years the minimum wage has been growing faster than the average, which has caused problems for companies, especially those from smaller towns and from less well-paid industries (it is more difficult for them to provide the salary required by law).

— This indicates the need to introduce significant changes to the Act on minimum wages. The right direction, postulated for years by the Lewiatan Confederation, would be to stabilize the minimum wage at 50%. average salaryso that the statutory algorithm does not cause changes that disturb the balance in the labor market and the economy – emphasized Prof. Jacek Męcina, advisor to the board of Confederation Lewiatan.

However, this solution may not satisfy trade unionists. Currently, the lowest salary exceeds 50%. the average, so linking both amounts would in practice mean a worsening of the situation of employees. Trade unionists called for the introduction of such a link several years ago, when the minimum wage was approximately 40 percent. average salary. Now they have no interest in it.

What about collective agreements?



In practice, trade unionists may be more interested in the second of the announced projects, i.e. the one implementing EU regulations in the field of collective agreements and agreements. The aim of these regulations is to ensure that the salary of as many people as possible is determined in agreements concluded by the employer with employee representatives (trade unions). This is to ensure more favorable remuneration conditions for employees. The directive provides that if at least 80 proc. employees in a given country are not covered by such agreements, it should adopt a law that will facilitate and popularize the conclusion of agreements/agreements. The latter are not popular in Poland, so the new requirement may be problematic.

— If collective agreements became popular, the parties, i.e. employers and employees, would assume a large part of the responsibility for working and pay conditions. They gain greater ability to shape the internal order in the company. Of course, this will require an amendment to the regulations, but it will be good for us – emphasized Dr. Błażej Mądrzycki, vice-chairman of the All-Poland Alliance of Trade Unions.

Employers paid attention to whether the new regulations would enable them two-way negotiationi.e. whether individual issues (e.g. working time) can be regulated in a collective agreement differently than stipulated in the Labor Code (now it is not possible and in practice it demotivates companies to negotiate agreements).

— Today, the Labor Code does not provide space for concluding agreements. Many times I have heard the question from entrepreneurs: why should we be interested in them if in practice there is no appropriate scope of negotiations – explained Robert Lisicki, director of the labor department of the Lewiatan Confederation.

New regulations should solve these types of problems.