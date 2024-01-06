There will be no place to hide in Crimea: the checkpoint of the Russian airfield has been destroyed

#place #hide #Crimea #checkpoint #Russian #airfield #destroyed

“Sakai airfield! All targets have been shot down!”, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging platform.

It is assumed that the successful operation was due to the work of Ukrainian pilots. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force thanked them for their work.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Air Force is known to be based at Saki Airfield, which supports Russian troops in southern Ukraine. The occupation group is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters.

Just before midnight, at least five explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria and the city’s surroundings, a local resident told the Suspilne news agency.

“Subscribers report that in Mikhailovka, which is near the military airfield, debris fell on a private house and a fire broke out,” noted the Krymskij veter channel of the Telegram messaging platform.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Atesh guerrilla movement announced that they are awaiting the results of the strikes, while their agents are working in the meantime.

“We conducted more than 10 raids in Yevpatoria in December,” Atesh added.

Russia said on Saturday that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles overnight over Moscow-annexed Crimea.

“Standing air defense intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimean peninsula,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said on Friday it had repelled a Ukrainian attack over Crimea overnight, shooting down 36 drones.

It was announced on Friday that the Ukrainian armed forces successfully attacked Russian ammunition warehouses in the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday and successfully struck one of the command posts near Sevastopol. Social network channels linked to the Kremlin announce that at least 23 Russian soldiers have been killed.

