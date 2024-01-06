There will be no place to hide in Crimea: the checkpoint of the Russian airfield has been destroyed

#place #hide #Crimea #checkpoint #Russian #airfield #destroyed

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

“Sakai airfield! All targets have been shot down!”, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging platform.

It is assumed that the successful operation was due to the work of Ukrainian pilots. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force thanked them for their work.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Air Force is known to be based at Saki Airfield, which supports Russian troops in southern Ukraine. The occupation group is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters.

Just before midnight, at least five explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria and the city’s surroundings, a local resident told the Suspilne news agency.

“Subscribers report that in Mikhailovka, which is near the military airfield, debris fell on a private house and a fire broke out,” noted the Krymskij veter channel of the Telegram messaging platform.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Atesh guerrilla movement announced that they are awaiting the results of the strikes, while their agents are working in the meantime.

“We conducted more than 10 raids in Yevpatoria in December,” Atesh added.

Russia said on Saturday that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles overnight over Moscow-annexed Crimea.

“Standing air defense intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimean peninsula,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said on Friday it had repelled a Ukrainian attack over Crimea overnight, shooting down 36 drones.

It was announced on Friday that the Ukrainian armed forces successfully attacked Russian ammunition warehouses in the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday and successfully struck one of the command posts near Sevastopol. Social network channels linked to the Kremlin announce that at least 23 Russian soldiers have been killed.

Also Read:  Like in a movie, a 4-month-old baby overwhelmed by the fury of the tornado and found (unharmed) in a tree

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Morocco is not as concerned by the ban on seconded imams as Algeria and Turkey”
“Morocco is not as concerned by the ban on seconded imams as Algeria and Turkey”
Posted on
There will be no place to hide in Crimea: the checkpoint of the Russian airfield has been destroyed
There will be no place to hide in Crimea: the checkpoint of the Russian airfield has been destroyed
Posted on
Chinese clones, a model similar to the Porsche Panamera will arrive in 2024 | It costs only €28,000, that’s almost two drops of water
Chinese clones, a model similar to the Porsche Panamera will arrive in 2024 | It costs only €28,000, that’s almost two drops of water
Posted on
Dell XPS laptops come with incredible innovations and artificial intelligence – SMARTmania.cz
Dell XPS laptops come with incredible innovations and artificial intelligence – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News