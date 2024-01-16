There will be solar and lunar eclipses, here is the schedule and location to see them

#solar #lunar #eclipses #schedule #location

Illustration. BRIN said there would be dozens of astronomical phenomena throughout 2024, including solar and lunar eclipses. (Source: Tribunnews.com)

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Space Research Center researcher, Aeronautics and Space Research Organization, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Farahhati Mumlahana said there will be dozens of astronomical phenomena during 2024, including solar and lunar eclipses.

He explained that the phenomenon would occur 3 times supermoon on September 18, November 15, and October 17, 2024.

In addition, there will be phenomena bluemoonnamely the 4th full moon (this phenomenon is extra because usually in one season there are only 3 full moons) which occurred on August 19.

Farah said that another astronomical phenomenon in 2024 that is no less interesting is the meteor shower.

Meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere. These objects could come from the remains of comets or asteroids that also orbit the Sun.

“To hunt for meteors, you need to pay attention to the moon’s illumination, the peak of the event, and constellations near the radiant,” he said, as reported on the official BRIN website.

To be able to observe a meteor shower, said Farah, look for a dark place with a wide view (no tall buildings) such as mountains or the beach.

“You can also use a tent, so while you’re at it camping or prepare a seat/sofa because the wait can be very long. And when it comes out once it can be a lot, but the break is also long. While chatting with friends and bringing supplies will also be fun,” said Farah.

Solar and Lunar Eclipses 2024

Farah also said that there will be a solar and lunar eclipse in 2024, but it cannot be observed in Indonesia.

Writer : Dian Nita Editor : Edy-A.-Putra

Source: Compass TV

Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
Posted on
