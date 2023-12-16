There will be three new episodes of S8. GDDKiA signed important contracts

#episodes #GDDKiA #signed #important #contracts

Ultimately, the section of the S8 expressway between Wrocław and Kłodzko will be 87 km long. The route will be an extension of the section of the Wrocław/S8 Motorway Bypass ending at Magnice near Kobierzyce. The route will have two carriageways, with two lanes in both directions and emergency lanes. The task was divided into six sections. In the case of three fragments, contracts for their implementation have just been signed.

The section running from the Kobierzyce Północ junction to the Kobierzyce Południe junction will be approximately 7.5 km long. The route will run along a new track on the western side of the existing national road No. 8. The investment includes the construction of two road junctions: Kobierzyce Północ (connection with national road No. 8 and the Wrocław Bypass A8) and Kobierzyce Południe (connection with the provincial road No. 346). Królikowice Passenger Service Areas are to be built between the junctions on both sides of the route. Strabag Infrastruktura Południe will be responsible for this part. The investment cost is almost PLN 310 million.

Photo

The 87-kilometer section of S8 between Wrocław and Kłodzko has been divided into six fragments. /GDDKiA

The second section for which a contract has just been signed is the one leading from the Kobierzyce Południe junction to the Jordanów Śląski junction (13.8 km). Similarly to the above case, the route will follow a new track on the western side of the existing DK8. The investment will include the construction of the Jordanów Śląski road junction (connection with the current DK8 and district roads DP2075D and DP1989D). PORR will be responsible for the implementation of this section for an amount of over PLN 401 million.

The third section, from the Jordanów Śląski junction to the Łagiewniki Zachód junction (approx. 11.2 km), will be constructed by Budimex. It will cost over PLN 355 million. Similarly to the above-mentioned sections, the route is to be run along a new track, on the western side of the existing DK8. The project includes the construction of two road junctions: Łagiewniki Północ (connection with DK8 and DK39) and Łagiewniki Zachód (connection with provincial road No. 384). In the future, the section between the Kobierzyce and Łagiewniki Zachód junctions can be expanded with a third lane, using the reserve in the separation lane.

As for the remaining sections, the section from Ząbkowice Śląskie to Bardo is currently in the tender procedure. GDDKiA informs that it wants to announce a tender for the section between Łagiewniki and Ząbkowice Śląskie this year. In the case of the last section, Bardo – Kłodzko, preparatory work is underway. Their effect depends on the results of analyzes of its connection with the planned Złoty Stok bypass. After completing the analyses, GDDKiA will indicate the preferred variant and submit an application for a decision on environmental conditions for it. Completion of the entire investment and opening of the 87-kilometer route to traffic is planned for 2028-2033.

Video

He was drifting in the marketplace. Everything was recorded by a friend of the police