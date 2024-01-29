Therefore, exercise can protect the brain against diseases

#exercise #protect #brain #diseases

Tomas Deierborg, professor of physiology at Lund University, researches inflammation in the brain. He got a research idea when he raced the Vasaloppet himself, and today his research, based on records of over 200,000 Vasaloppet skiers, has yielded results on how exercise can reduce the risk of several diseases that affect the brain.

More blood vessels are formed

Tomas Deierborg says this about what happens in the brain during exercise:

– Among other things, more connections are formed between the nerve cells with more branches and more blood vessels are formed, which leads to increased blood flow. The muscles form a variety of growth factors that also have a beneficial effect on many important functions of the brain.

This in turn has a positive effect on concentration, memory and learning ability. We become more alert and feel better.

200,000 Vasalopp skiers in focus

In studies, based on data from the Vasaloppet register, Tomas Deierborg and research colleagues have started from approximately 200,000 people who rode the Vasaloppet between 1989 and 2010. These have been compared with an equal number from the rest of the population, a so-called control group. The control group has been matched against the Vasalopp runners so that you compare people of the same sex, of the same age and region of residence.

Everyone’s health development has been followed with extracts from the national patient register and the researchers have been able to see several interesting connections.

Halved risk of vascular dementia

– We saw that the Vasa race participants had a halved risk of suffering from vascular dementia, but the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was not affected, says Tomas Deierborg.

In vascular dementia, or blood vessel dementia, the vessels and blood supply to the brain are affected. It is the second most common dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Because physical activity increases blood flow, it reduces the risk of vascular damage, both in the brain and in the rest of the body. The molecular processes behind Alzheimer’s disease look completely different, which could be the explanation for why no difference is seen in this case between the Vasa race skiers and the control group.

Less depression in the skiers

Another interesting result that the researchers have been able to deduce is that the risk of depression was only half as great among Vasalopp skiers compared to the rest of the population. This was true for both women and men, but the researchers could also see that the risk of depression decreased further in men with the fastest ride times, but not in women.

– We can only speculate as to why this is so. A possible explanation could be that there is actually a darkness among men when it comes to mental illness, that they do not seek care to the same extent as women, says researcher Martina Svensson, whose doctoral thesis was based on material from the Vasalopp study.

– But we must not forget that these results are based on data collected between 1989 and 2010. If we were to do the analysis with data up to 2022, it would perhaps change, because the stigma for men to seek care when they feel mentally ill has hopefully decreased.

Conversely for anxiety and bipolar disorder

Martina Svensson further explains that for anxiety and bipolar disorder, an inverse pattern could be seen, in women, between physical performance and risk for the respective illness. High-performing female skiers were at higher risk of later being diagnosed with anxiety or bipolar disorder.

– I therefore believe that it is not only about men seeking care less, but also about some kind of vulnerability in high-performing women for reasons that our study is not designed to be able to investigate, says Martina Svensson.

– That there are a lot of other things that can differ between the sexes and that can have to do with how society is structured. I think this tendency is very important to investigate in future studies.

Later onset of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is another example of a brain disease that is affected by physical activity. Here it may be that it is a matter of a reduced risk of being affected due to delay, of falling ill later in life.

– We don’t know the mechanisms behind this, but it could be explained by the fact that those who are physically active build up a “motor reserve” and can therefore maintain their ability to move longer, even though there are already morbid changes in the brain, says Tomas Deierborg.

Difficult to determine cause and effect

The results from the various studies based on the Vasa race register thus point to many connections between exercise and the risk of suffering from various diseases. But it is a so-called epidemiological register study that only shows statistical correlations and therefore does not say anything about causality.

Tomas Deierborg believes that the connection between exercise and health is connected to the fact that those who ride the Vasaloppet to a greater extent than others have chosen a physically active and healthy lifestyle.

The Vättern round must be included

The researchers plan to do further research on the subject, partly by making a new and larger withdrawal from the Vasalopps register for the period 2010 to 2022, partly by including more races to obtain a larger basis, such as the Vätternrundan.

– Some of the diseases that affect the brain are only acquired in old age, and then it is good to have added another 12 years to the study. We will also coordinate with other registers. We hope that we will find interesting answers that were not seen in the previous material, says Tomas Deierborg.

Text: Eva Bartonek Roxå. The text was originally published in Science & Health.