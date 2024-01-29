Therefore, Helldén was not there | Sweden

#Helldén #Sweden

Daniel Helldén.

Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT / TT NEWS AGENCY

One of the subjects in Sunday’s “Agenda” was Sweden’s eventual NATO membership.

Defense Minister Pål Jonsson (M) and former Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist (S) were present to discuss the issue.

The plan was that the Green Party’s spokesperson Daniel Helldén would also take part in the debate.

But instead, the party’s defense policy spokesperson Emma Berginger appeared in the box.

– Apparently Daniel Helldén was ill, so they changed the game, says Johan Klefbom on SVT’s press call.

Expressen has contacted Daniel Helldén via his press secretary.

