There’s nothing like marinated chicken legs. See the recipe

What would really come in handy were some marinated chicken legs? Teresa Cameira, digital content creator, ‘food photographer’ and ‘recipe developer’, shared the recipe on the Lidl portal.

Tome notes.

Ingredients:
1 kg of chicken legs
30 ml balsamic vinegar
60 ml of mail
40 g of brown sugar
30 ml soy sauce
4 garlic cloves (grated)
5 g ginger (grated)
2 tablespoons of sesame seeds
Sal q.b.
chives qb
Black pepper qb

Preparation method:
1- Start by preparing the marinade with balsamic vinegar, honey, brown sugar, soy, garlic and ginger. Mix everything very well in a sealable container.
2- Then add the chicken legs, mix well, cover and leave to marinate in the fridge overnight.
3- Preheat the oven to 190ºC with fan.
4- Place the chicken legs on an oven tray, without overlapping them and bake for 20 minutes.
5- While the chicken is roasting, cook the remaining marinade in a pan over low heat, until it thickens.
6- Remove the chicken from the oven, brush with the marinade and bake again for another 10 minutes. Repeat the process and bake for another 10 minutes.
7- Finish with sesame seeds and chopped chives.

