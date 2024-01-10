Thermal “genocide” in Bucharest: 1000 blocks without heat at -10 degrees

#Thermal #genocide #Bucharest #blocks #heat #degrees

Tens of thousands of people in Bucharest are without heat and hot water, in the coldest period this winter.

An accident occurred on the Grivița Highway and the Grozăvești Highway, and 1,200 blocks in Bucharest did not receive heating agent in the last 24 hours. Officials say they would have repaired the pipe.

“A big mess is happening in the capital of Romania (…). If on the first night with -10° this is the gift that the General City Hall gives to hundreds of thousands of Bucharest residents, leaving them without heat and hot water, to be honest, I haven’t seen such a level of mockery for a long time. We are worse than in Ceaușescu’s time,” said journalist Radu Tudor, in the Special Edition of Antena 3 CNN on Tuesday evening.

After discovering the damage, it took workers 4 hours to evacuate the main and weld the pipe, but it took another 24 hours to refuel the CHP and put it back into operation, meaning around 100,000 Bucharest residents will have to endure a cold night.

The most affected is Sector 1, where approximately 600 blocks were left without hot water, but there are also problems for Bucharest residents in sectors 2, 5 and 6. The fault for the damage would be the age of the installation.

Meteorologists are predicting frost tonight. The Minister of Energy believes that the only culprit for the 100,000 Bucharest residents who live in the cold and without hot water is the mayor of the capital. Sebastian Burduja accuses Nicușor Dan of having lost 200 million European euros for the rehabilitation of the energy infrastructure.