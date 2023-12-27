These 3 brand new series put Netflix and Disney+ on their roof

#brand #series #put #Netflix #Disney #roof

During the Christmas holidays, Netflix and Disney+ are doing particularly well with new series. Read quickly which series you really shouldn’t miss according to the reviewers of SerieTotaal.

On? Uçu?u’ seizon 2

The vicious feud between two Turkish women in journalism gains depth in the second season of this Netflix series by adding more intrigue to the battlefield. Reviewer Dieuwertje Deutekom thought that the exploration of the background of the two quarrelsome ladies added a lot to their relationship, and is already looking forward to the next season. Verdict: 3 stars.

Deutekom shared: “’Ku? Just as easily again next time. New, sabotaging characters have also been added, but fortunately the abundance of secrets and conspiracies does not become so complicated that the viewer loses the thread.”

Read the rest of the review.

A Murder at the End of the World

In a dystopian world, where AI holds sway, an intriguing plot is revealed. According to Lydia van Vliet-Meeuwissen, the exciting thriller on Disney+ takes the time to lay all the cards on the table, but this investment certainly pays off. Verdict: 4 stars.

Van Vliet-Meeuwissen explained: “In the beginning it is not entirely clear which direction the makers want to go. After [hoofdpersoon] Darby has been picked up by an AI assistant, the story takes place in a highly secured hotel in a piece of no man’s land in Iceland. The story clearly chooses a direction when the first death occurs within a select group.”

Read the rest of the review.

Supa Team 4 season 2

In this highly entertaining children’s series, which is considered the first African animated series on Netflix, a tough superhero team battles evil. Consisting of teenage girls, the team knows how to maintain the right balance between cool action scenes and recognizable teenage situations, according to Pascale van Wijk. Verdict: 4 stars.

Van Wijk thought: “The target group of girls between the ages of six and twelve… sees a cheerful, colorful series with tough girls who experience an exciting adventure in addition to their recognizable, normal lives. With lots of jokes in between and exciting music, ‘Supa Team 4’ is a very successful youth series.”

Read the rest of the review.