These 3 movies on Netflix are absolutely worth it

There are a surprising number of drama films on Netflix. Sometimes very bad, sometimes quite okay and sometimes very good! Below are three beautiful drama films that you can find on the streaming service.

Disobedience

Director: Sebastián Lelio | Starring: Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz, Alessandro Nivola | Watch now

A woman returns to the community that once rejected her because she fell in love with a childhood friend. Once back, their passion explodes again and they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.Nyad

Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi | Starring: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans | Watch now

Three decades after Diana Nyad gave up marathon swimming in exchange for a career as a renowned sports journalist, at the age of 60 she wants to complete the swim that has always occupied her: the journey from Cuba to Florida. With a distance of 110 miles, it is also called the “Mount Everest” among swimming tours. Determined to become the first person to complete the swim without a protective cage against swimming sharks, Diana embarks on an exciting four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll and a dedicated sailing team.

Montana Story

Director: David Siegel | Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Gilbert Owuor | Watch now

Cal and his sister Erin have become estranged over time. They meet again when they return to the sprawling ranch where they grew up. There they are confronted with their family’s legacy and realize that change is necessary. The lives of their sick father and their beloved horse are at stake