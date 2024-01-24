These 4 sports sneakers are currently on sale on the Nike website!

#sports #sneakers #sale #Nike #website

Top 4 best sports sneakers on sale

Unbeatable price for this flagship model of trail running shoes

The lightest sneaker: the Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2

Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 ©Nike

The Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2 brings more speed to your daily workout. The shoe combines stability and responsiveness with a lightweight feel so you can move quickly during a circuit workout, high-intensity intervals on the treadmill, or a quick cardio workout. From the Zoom Air cushioning underfoot to the midfoot rope climbing side panel, every detail has been simplified to minimize weight while maximizing functionality and durability. Lighter, stronger material is designed for speed and power.

For everyday use: the Nike Metcon 9

However you want to workout, the Metcon 9 is worth it. We upgraded the 8 with a larger Hyperlift plate and added a rubber side surface for rope climbing. These shoes remain the gold standard for everyday wear and are a favorite of some of the world’s best athletes. They are made for weightlifters, coaches and real go-getters.

A multifunctional sneaker: the Nike MC Trainer 2

With the Nike MC Trainer 2, you can easily switch between circuit training, strength training and running on the court. This multifunctional shoe combines versatility, stability and resistance for a feeling of support during the physical task ahead. From squats to sprints, it can meet the challenges of your various workouts without having to stop to grab more equipment for your workout.

For intense efforts: the Nike Air Zoom TR1

Results do not come naturally but must be earned. The Nike Air Zoom TR1 is a versatile, elastic training shoe that’s highly responsive for an instant boost of energy. The shoe is designed for intense efforts and stays true to you during all your daily exercises.

