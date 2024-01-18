these 5 signs that should alert you

#signs #alert

During the early stages of the disease, cancer of the thyroid, an endocrine gland located at the base of the neck, generally causes few symptoms. However, certain signs can still alert you.

The presence of a nodule

Thyroid cancer, whose role is to release hormones necessary for the proper functioning of the body (growth, sleep, metabolism, etc.), most often manifests itself by the presence of a painless nodule. This is generally discovered following self-palpation of the neck or during imaging examinations.

A hoarse voice

Also pay attention to the tone of your voice. Thyroid cancer, which affects more women around the age of menopause (between 45 and 55 years on average) and which can be treated in 90% of cases, can cause a mobility disorder of the vocal cords, and the voice can thus become hoarse.

Swallowing problems

This cancer, which remains relatively rare – in France, around 4,000 new cases are diagnosed each year – can also cause swallowing problems and difficulty breathing. In case of suspicion, the diagnosis must be confirmed by a cervical and thyroid ultrasound, as well as a blood test.

UNEXPLAINED WEIGHT LOSS

Sudden, unexplained weight loss may be a sign of thyroid cancer, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms listed. The thyroid plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, and an imbalance in thyroid hormone production can lead to weight changes.

FATIGUE EXCESSIVE

Fatigue is common, but if it is combined with other symptoms and is persistent, it could be a sign of thyroid dysfunction or thyroid cancer. Thyroid hormones play a crucial role in regulating energy, and their imbalance can lead to feelings of exhaustion.