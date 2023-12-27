These 8 foods damage the arteries

#foods #damage #arteries

Smoking, alcohol, too little exercise: all of this promotes cardiovascular diseases. But the main reason for heart attacks and the like is above all an unhealthy diet.

If fats are deposited in our body, they gradually damage our arteries – this leads to arteriosclerosis. When blood can no longer flow properly, the risk of heart disease increases. For the sake of our health, we should actually avoid many foods that we particularly like because they are very high in fat.

Prevent arteriosclerosis: You should only eat these 8 foods in moderation

Clogged arteries Due to the lack of symptoms, they are often only noticed after they have already triggered a heart attack. That’s why a balanced diet with lots of raw fruit and vegetables, as well as exercise, is very important to you increased risk factor for a heart attack to exclude.

Amazon book tip: Eat what your heart desires – prevent and cure heart disease with 125 heart-healthy, vegan recipes

Above all, you should avoid foods and dishes that are rich in saturated fatty acids are. You can find out here which foods you should add to your diet to permanently reduce your risk of heart attack and even clean your arteries.

However, since unhealthy foods in particular taste very good to many, it is important to be aware of the risks that you take upon eating them. These foods can too Fat buildup in the arteries lead:

Meat and sausage – fatty and even carcinogenic

Even if many people can no longer hear it: meat is not a healthy food. Due to the high content of saturated fatty acids and cholesterol in meat, meat consumption is particularly risky for the cardiovascular system. Processed meat products such as sausage or bacon also contain a lot of salt. By the way: Even types of meat such as poultry, which are considered low in fat, can cause LDL levels in the blood (the “bad” cholesterol) to skyrocket and thus increased risk factor for a heart attack be.

It has long been known how harmful red meat, i.e. pork or beef, is for health. Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston have found that people who regularly eat red meat are more likely to develop diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and colon cancer. Rheumatism patients should also avoid meat, as the arachidonic acid in meat can increase their joint pain.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies Sausage as carcinogenic a. Eating processed meat significantly increases the risk of developing colon, pancreatic and prostate cancer. Experts recommend a drastic reduction, if not a complete avoidance of meat: The German Nutrition Society recommends a maximum amount of 300 grams of meat per week. The German average consumes four times as much. Avoiding meat also makes a lot of sense for ecological reasons: According to the University of Oxford, for example, a vegan diet is the easiest and most effective way to reduce your own ecological footprint. For comparison: The UN Agriculture Organization FAO found that livestock farming causes more greenhouse gases than global transport, including shipping and air traffic. Do you want to reduce your meat consumption? Here we’ll tell you how you can become a little bit more vegan.

Poultry skin – tasty, but extremely harmful

Do you think the skin is the tastiest part of fried chicken? At least it is the unhealthiest thing, because the skin of fried chicken etc. contributes a lot to fat accumulation in your blood vessels. At first glance, poultry skin seems less relevant when it comes to the health of our blood vessels. However, it is full of calories and lipoprotein and is therefore very high in fat. It clogs your arteries and increases your risk of heart attack.

The lipoproteins contained in the skin, if present in too high a concentration in the blood, increase the risk of a stroke or heart attack. If the LDL value in the blood is also increased at the same time, the risk of such diseases is particularly high, according to Prof. Dr. Ulrike Beisiegel from the University Hospital Hamburg Eppendorf.

Poultry skin is an unhealthy snack, especially when fried or fried. But it should also be removed before cooking for health reasons. A fried chicken wing contains around ten grams of fat and 160 kilocalories.

Eggs – Cholesterol clogs your arteries

Not only is the skin a potentially harmful part of the poultry, the egg is also bad: an average egg contains five grams of fat and up to 280 mg of cholesterol, more than half of the recommended daily intake.

In particular, the lipoproteins found in the egg yolk can lead to one Blockage of the arteries lead. Instead, try Kala Namak salt*: with the sulfur salt from India, for example, you can achieve an egg-like taste when sprinkled on bread with avocado.

Danger: The consumption of eggs is particularly questionable for people who already suffer from coronary heart disease or arteriosclerosis, says Prof. Dr. med. Helmut Gohlke, board member of the German Heart Foundation. If that’s the case for you, eggs are special high risk factor for a heart attack.

High-fat dairy products – fat is deposited in blood vessels

Milk, cheese, yoghurt, butter, ice cream or cream: many people eat these foods several times a day without being aware of how harmful dairy products can be to their health. Because they can all lead to deposits and blockages in the blood vessels, especially whole milk products. However, switching to low-fat milk has no positive effect on the heart, according to Kardiologie.org – a website of the German Society for Cardiology.

Butter, for example, is made from cream, which contains a lot of saturated fatty acids. Saturated fatty acids can increase cholesterol levels in the blood and thus lead to blockages in the blood vessels. Interesting for men: According to the Max Rubner Institute, high milk consumption (more than a liter daily) probably increases the risk of prostate cancer. However, milk consumption does not seem to have any influence on other types of cancer.

The general rule is: Dairy products should be avoided and only consumed in low-fat versions and as rarely as possible. Instead, try a plant-based milk alternative every now and then, such as oat milk*: Not only is it good for your health and the climate, but it also tastes good and can be frothed up great for a cappuccino, for example.

Trans fats – a high risk factor for heart attacks

They are found in many everyday foods: trans fats or trans fatty acids. When we talk about trans fats, we are usually talking about food fats containing trans fatty acids (triglycerides). These trans fats are found primarily in meat, dairy products and industrially produced foods such as baked goods and are a special high risk factor for a heart attack.

Trans fats are partially hydrogenated fats and are considered to be a contributory cause of clogged blood vessels and coronary heart disease. The German Nutrition Society recommends avoiding trans fats. Accordingly, the consumption of trans fats should not amount to more than 1% of the total energy intake per day. Since 2021, food in the European Union may contain a maximum of 2 grams of industrially produced trans fats per 100 grams of fat. The new limit value protects consumers from high trans fat contents and thus makes the legal hardening labeling superfluous.

By the way: Cow’s milk also often contains high levels of trans fats, according to the German Nutrition Society. According to the DGE, the high trans fat levels in plant margarine are also a thing of the past: targeted manufacturer measures have reduced the trans fat content in margarine to a very low level. Tip: The pure rapeseed margarine from Goldina*, for example, does not contain any palm oil.

Baked goods and sweets – tasty treats that clog your arteries

As expected, baked goods and sweets are by no means harmless to our health. There are several reasons for this: They contain hardly any antioxidants or fiber, but do contain high amounts of trans fats, refined flour and industrial sugar. The problem? All of these ingredients can clog human arteries.

Amazon book tip: Heal yourself – Medical Detox

Sugar: If too much sugar is dissolved in the blood, unusable sugar molecules can be deposited in the heart muscle – according to the German Heart Foundation. This incorrectly forms connective tissue, which negatively affects the pumping power of your heart. In addition, excess sugar metabolic products are deposited in the blood vessels and can clog them, the consequences of which are arteriosclerosis and even Heart attack.

In addition to refined flour and sugar, industrially produced baked goods and sweets often also contain too much salt. The German Heart Foundation recommends eating as little salt as possible and ideally baking yourself, as it is difficult to find baked goods in stores without the harmful ingredients. Nutrition associations therefore recommend avoiding these industrially processed baked goods and sweets and instead relying on fresh fruit. If you don’t want to go without sweet snacks, you should use sugar-free muesli bars* or dried fruits.

Oils, salty snacks and junk food – tempting and harmful to health

Most cooking oils in our kitchens, like Sunflower oil or corn oilcontain high amounts of saturated fatty acids. These damage the cardiovascular system and can block the arteries. Common snacks such as chips, roasted peanuts or potato chips also contain saturated fatty acids and should only be consumed in small quantities. It’s better to use oils with lots of unsaturated fatty acids like Olive or rapeseed oil back. In this article we will tell you which olive oil is the best.

Pistachios are a popular and salty snack: Pistachios Support the cardiovascular system due to their nutrient composition. The green nuts can be very healthy, but can also be very dangerous. Here you can read about what you need to pay attention to when buying pistachios.

Junk food like burgers and pizza are also full of saturated fatty acids. They also contain a lot of fat and cholesterol and can therefore be harmful to our health Arteries clog and increase the risk of a heart attack. The artificial flavor enhancers in these products are also harmful to our health. It is still healthiest to cook yourself. For those who don’t like cooking, we recommend the cooking boxes from HelloFresh. Here we tell you everything about the practical vegetable boxes.

Sweets and sweetened drinks – tasty, addictive ingredients

Foods high in sugar also have a negative impact on your arteries. In addition, sweets, cakes, etc. increase your risk of being overweight – a significant factor in the development of hardening of the arteries and a big one Risk factor for a heart attack. Excess sugar is converted into fat in the liver and transported through the bloodstream surrounded by LDL cholesterol. The result: An increased risk of high blood pressure, hypercholesterolemia, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Vegetable fries instead of deep fryer fries

While conventional sweets fill you up at least a little and are therefore not normally consumed by kilos, the situation is unfortunately different with sweet drinks: Cola, lemonades or sugary iced teas are so dangerous because large amounts of liquid sugar end up in our bodies within a very short space of time – a enormous risk factor for heart attack, obesity, type 2 diabetes and arteriosclerosis. According to current research, sweeteners are probably not harmless, as they accustom us to an extremely sweet taste and possibly (!) harm the intestinal flora. Here we’ll tell you how you can get your intestinal flora back on track.

Nevertheless, everything suggests that calorie-free drinks sweetened with artificial sweeteners are the lesser evil. It’s still better to use water, coffee or unsweetened tea to reduce your risk of heart attack.

Another tip: Pay attention to your fluid intake

The German Heart Foundation warns against neglecting drinking, especially in summer. The high temperatures can cause you to sweat out several liters of water every day. Caution: People with heart disease are sometimes not allowed to drink too much water, as their heart performance can be impaired if they consume too much fluid. If you already have heart problems, you should definitely discuss the right amount of water with your doctor.

Don’t miss anything on the new Facebook page “Did you know?”

Article contains affiliate links

*Note: In the editorial team, we are always looking for great offers and useful products for our readers – for things that excite us and bargains that are too good to pass up. The links provided in this article and marked with a shopping cart symbol or an asterisk are so-called affiliate links/advertising links. If you click on one of these links and make a purchase, we receive a commission from the retailer. This doesn’t change the price for you. Our editorial reporting is fundamentally independent of the existence or amount of a commission.