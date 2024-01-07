These 8 Foods to Eat Often to Lose Your Love Handles – Tuxboard

#Foods #Eat #Lose #Love #Handles #Tuxboard

Here are the eight foods you need to eat every day if you intend to lose your love handles!

At this time of year, the pounds have surely piled on. It must be said that with the holidays, fatty and salty food is in the spotlight. Thus, love handles were able to appear. Know that there is eight foods to avoid them.

Fat accumulation after the holidays

Our colleagues from CNews have revealed the eight products that should be favored on a daily basis if you intend to eradicate your love handles. First of all, know that you need to add red fruits to your diet.

Raspberries, blackberries or even blueberries remain the best allies against love handles. And for good reason, these fruits have antioxidant effects whose molecules allow the burning of abdominal fat.

This product also remains known for its strengthening of defenses against free radicals. As a reminder, these are responsible for aging. In addition to helping you with your weight, red fruits have anti-cancer properties.

There is another fruit to favor to avoid love handles. It’s about apples. Rich in pectin, they will help you burn fat. Thus, this food can absorb fats and sugars. In addition, apples have an appetite suppressant effect.

These foods to favor every day

Eggs also remain perfect foods against love handles. And for good reason, they have a natural fat burning effect and also remain powerful antioxidants. The perfect choice to eradicate excess calories.

On a daily basis, you can also add turmeric to your diet. This product is essential to eliminate abdominal bulges. It is the perfect ingredient to limit fat accumulation.

Know that whole grains can also promote weight loss. So don’t hesitate to add oats, rye, barley, spelled but also quinoa to your everyday dishes.

With their fiber and proteins, they also limit the accumulation of fat. One thing is certain, it is very easy to add these whole grains to your meals. With meat, fish or raw vegetables, these go well with all dishes.

If you are a fan of fish, know that you can favor the one rich in Omega-3. This is the case for salmon, sardines, herring and even mackerel. Many fish available from your fishmonger which have great benefits.

Products to integrate into your daily life

Indeed, they can reduce inflammation in the body and also prevent the accumulation of abdominal fat. Another perfect food so if you intend to get rid of love handles.

You can also opt for green vegetables. Salad, broccoli or even spinach, for example, remain foods that reduce calorie consumption. And for good reason, they allow you to feel full quite quickly.

So, these green vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants will help you avoid overeating. And not to accumulate calories in your body. Finally, there is a another food to fight against love handles.

This is green tea. This drink stimulates “heat production in the body and speeds up metabolism, which can help burn more calories,” says CNews.

This beverage can also reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. These can promote weight gain. Green tea is therefore perfect for combating the calories accumulated on a daily basis.

Victoria Bernard

Graduated from a major journalism school and I also have a diploma in aperitif preparation. I love writing and especially for Tuxboard, the team is really great and the subjects are very varied even if I prefer to write about the media and also fashion trends!