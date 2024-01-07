these addictologists do not recommend the alternative version of “Damp January”

#addictologists #recommend #alternative #version #Damp #January

Muhammad Aqib / Getty Images “Taking a break for a month if possible has immediate health benefits that do not exist if you continue to drink, even at a lower dose,” explains Dr. Basset

ALCOHOL – It’s slowly becoming a ritual. Since 2018 in France, the month of January has been Dry January, or « January challenge”: a month without alcohol, with the aim of encouraging people to take a break and regain control of their consumption. An operation which reaches a slightly wider audience each year. In 2023, a third of French people planned to participate in Dry January, including 50% of 18-35 year olds, according to the IFOP.

This growing popularity is accompanied by variations: Veganuary, which encourages spending a month without eating animal products for example, or even « Damp January ». Ce “wet January” is offered as an alternative to complete sobriety: it consists of drinking alcohol less often, or in smaller quantities for 31 days.

A recommendation which would be more useful for alcohol producers than for the health of users according to Bernard Basset and Amine Benyamina, doctors and addictologists interviewed by Le HuffPost.

“Damp January is supported by the alcohol lobby”

In France, where alcoholic beverages are an integral part of social life (22% of the population declares that they drink too often for their health), the January challenge may raise some resistance. Campaigns for alcohol-free month are never carried out by government institutions, despite requests for support from associations and health professionals. As revealed by a survey of West France at the beginning of 2023, certain institutional campaigns would even have been canceled at the instigation of the French wine industry.

So, for spirits producers, “Damp January” sounds like a godsend. “It is not for nothing that “Damp January” is supported by alcohol producers, ssupports Bernard Basset, doctor and president of the Addictions France association, involved in dry January campaigns. The talk is “drink less in January”. But drinking less, in a country where we drink a lot, should be a permanent objective, not just one month a year.”

Same story for Professor Amine Benyamina, president of the French federation of addictology, which abounds: “Damp January is the Trojan horse of the alcohol industry. In any case, we find its elements of language: advising moderate consumption rather than stopping, emphasizing individual rather than collective responsibility. »

For the two experts, it is a counterfire to Dry January, and more broadly to the movement which calls for no longer trivializing alcohol consumption. Because if, for producers, the impact of a month of sobriety on the economic level is not necessarily considerable, the January challenge also aims to remind us that “alcohol is not automatic on any warm occasion, whether friendly, festive or romantic”, recalls Dr Basset.

He is assisted by Professor Benyamina, who specifies: “The January challenge serves as a reminder that it is useful to regain freedom from often thoughtless consumption. We want to encourage awareness of the fact that alcohol is not a trivial product. This requires encouraging people to take a break. »

Reduced health benefits

As for the health benefits of “Damp January”, addictologists point out that they are much less than those of Dry January. “Taking a break for a month if possible has immediate benefits for your health and your relationship to alcohol consumption that do not exist if you continue to drink, even at a lower dose” explains Dr. Basset.

Worse, inviting people to consume in moderation only during the month of January could be counterproductive. “Obviously the less we consume, the less risk we have, underlines Amine Benyamina. But if, as during “Damp January”, we only invite you to respect Inserm’s consumption benchmarks (no more than 10 glasses of alcohol per week, no more than 2 glasses per day, and do not drink alcohol at least two days per week, editor’s note), this implies that the rest of the year, you are – or can be – an excessive consumer. »

A way of doing things which does not go in the direction of the January challenge, according to the president of the French federation of addictology, who adds: “The associations involved in the dry January campaign encourage doing the opposite: we encourage staying within Inserm benchmarks all year round, and in January, to make a collective effort. »

