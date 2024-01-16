These are 11 countries that are now officially and predicted to go to war, the latest being 2 Islamic countries

#countries #officially #predicted #war #latest #Islamic #countries

VIVA World – 2024 opened with many attacks on each other, both militarily and verbally, from various countries to other countries.

In the shadow of chaos, these countries are now caught in the entanglement of conflicts that shake peace and stability. The ongoing war has created deep social, economic and political scars, posing major challenges to recovery and peace efforts.

So, including Palestine (by Hamas) and Israel, here is a list of countries that are also currently at war:

Israel-Palestine (Hamas)

Hamas Special Forces Brigade Izzuddin al-Qassam

In the main sequence, of course, is the war that has caught the world’s attention, namely Hamas from Palestine and Israel.

A major war broke out on October 7 2023, after Hamas massively attacked Israel.

After the attack, Israel continued to bombard Palestinian residents in Gaza with attacks, even targeting children and women. This attack was said to be an ‘act of genocide’. Israel attacked homes, schools, places of worship and even hospitals, which violated the war agreement made by the UN.

Action to defend Palestine was called for throughout the world, with millions of citizens taking to the streets to voice a ceasefire and criticize Israel, and there was even a movement to boycott products affiliated with Israel throughout the world.

The two parties had a ceasefire with an agreement to exchange hostages. However, after that, Israel again brutally attacked Gaza.

Under the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after 100 days of war, the Palestinian authorities said the death toll in the Gaza area had exceeded 24,000 people.

Because of this, last week, South Africa officially dragged Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide and was supported by dozens of countries. South Africa had to ‘step in’ because a country that could submit a case to the ICJ had to be a UN member state and Palestine was not a member state.

Russia-Ukraine

VIVA Military: Ukrainian soldiers injured

The second is of course the two former countries of the Soviet Union, namely Russia and Ukraine.

The Russo-Ukrainian War is an ongoing international conflict that began on February 24, 2014.

After Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian military in the Donbas war.

The invasion was the largest attack on a European country since World War II.

The war is estimated to have caused tens of thousands of civilian casualties in Ukraine and hundreds of thousands of military casualties.

In June 2022, under the command of President Vladimir Putin, Russian troops occupied about 20% of Ukraine’s territory. Some 8 million Ukrainians became internally displaced and more than 8.2 million people fled the country by April 2023, creating Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

The extensive environmental damage caused by war, widely described as ecocide, contributes to a worldwide food crisis.

Before the invasion, Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border as Russian officials denied any plans for an attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” to support the Russian-backed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, whose paramilitary forces have been fighting Ukraine in the Donbas conflict since 2014.

Russian air attacks and ground invasions were launched on the northern front from Belarus towards Kyiv, the southern front from Crimea, and the eastern front from Donbas and towards Kharkiv. Ukraine imposed martial law, ordered general mobilization and severed diplomatic ties with Russia.

Until now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still struggling to defend his country and is asking for help from other countries, such as the US and UK, which are Ukraine’s ‘permanent allies’.

US & UK-Yemen

VIVA Military: Explosion caused by United States military airstrikes in Yemen

The mutual attacks between the United States and Britain and Yemen are still related to the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the Houthi armed forces in the Red Sea.

On Friday last week, the US and UK, and supported by eight other countries, launched a military attack on Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, raising fears of escalating conflict in the region.

Hours after the attack on Friday morning, which the Houthis said killed five people, the Houthi group warned that all US and British assets had now become “legitimate targets” for attack.

US President Joe Biden said the attack was a follow-up to “unprecedented” attacks by the Houthi group on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and warned that he would not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

The strikes hit nearly 30 locations in Yemen using more than 150 munitions, said Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of the U.S. Joint Staff.

He estimates that there will not be many casualties because the targets are those in rural areas.

In a statement, the Houthi Supreme Political Council threatened that “all American-British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces in response to their direct and declared aggression against the Republic of Yemen.”

Earlier, the Houthi group called attacks in Yemen “barbaric”, threatened retaliation and also said they would continue to target ships bound for Israel as long as the war in Gaza continued.

“The American and British enemies bear full responsibility for their criminal aggression against the Yemeni people, and this will not go unpunished,” said Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesman.

However, Yemen’s internationally recognized Saudi-backed government blames the Houthis for the UK and US attacks on the country, and says the rebels bear responsibility for dragging Yemen into military confrontation over their attacks in the Red Sea.

The eight countries that support the US and UK actions are the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea.

North Korea-South Korea

VIVA Military: Kim Jong-un with North Korean military officers

Tensions between the two powerful countries on the Korean Peninsula, namely North Korea and South Korea, have never subsided since they ‘made peace’ in 1953.

But now, tensions are increasing, especially since North Korea began frequently testing ballistic missiles between their countries and since South Korea and the US carried out joint military exercises.

Earlier this week, North Korea’s dictatorial leader Kim Jon Un bluntly said that he had closed the door on unification to South Korea and called for constitutional changes to identify South Korea as its “number one enemy country”, ending the regime’s commitment to unifying the Korean peninsula.

In his speech before the highest assembly of the people of North Korea’s parliament, Kim Jong Un said that he no longer believed that unification was possible and accused South Korea of ​​trying to push for regime change and pushing for unification by stealth.

In another sign of rapidly deteriorating relations between the two Koreas, who ended their 1950-53 war with a ceasefire but not a peace treaty, Kim said: “We don’t want war, but we have no intention of avoiding it.”

Last week, Kim Jong Un also said that it was time to define South Korea as his country’s main enemy. He also emphasized that his country was ready for war against South Korea.

Kim Jong Un did not hesitate to say he would destroy South Korea and the US. “If the enemy chooses to carry out military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army must deliver a deadly blow to completely annihilate them by mobilizing all the toughest means and potential without hesitation,” Kim said, using DPRk as an abbreviation of North Korea’s name.

VIVA Military: Explosion in the city of Erbil, Iraq, due to an Iranian missile attack

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has just launched ballistic missiles at what it claims are Israeli Mossad “spy bases” in Iraq’s Kurdish region and struck targets allegedly linked to ISIL (ISIS) in northern Syria, saying they defend the security of their country and fight terrorism.

At least eight explosions were heard in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, on Tuesday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

“Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and meetings of anti-Iran terrorist groups in the region,” the IRGC said, adding that it fired 11 missiles.

“This headquarters has become a center for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist acts in the region and Iran,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement. AP News.

At least four civilians were killed and six others injured in the attack, according to a statement Tuesday morning by the Kurdistan region’s Security Council.

They claimed that these targets were involved in two recent bombings in the city of Kerman on the anniversary of the killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani that left many people dead and injured.

The Iraqi government condemned what it called Iran’s “aggression” against Erbil that caused civilian casualties in residential areas, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty and the security of its people, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iraqi government said it would consider various actions, including filing a complaint with the UN Security Council.

The IRGC claims that it has attacked the headquarters of the Israeli spy agency Mossad in Erbil. “We guarantee our country that the Revolutionary Guard’s offensive operations will continue until the last drop of blood of the martyrs is avenged,” he said.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish region, condemned the attack in Erbil as “a crime against the Kurdish people.”