These are 3 ‘magic’ people in the world, you don’t need a passport to go abroad

Travelers who want to travel abroad must have a passport. However, it turns out that there are people who are free to travel without needing to have a passport.

There are at least three people in the world who are free to travel abroad without a passport. These three people are certainly not just anyone. They are members of the royal family who now hold important positions.

Here are 3 people who don’t need to show a passport to go abroad:

1. Raja Charles III

King Charles III was the first person who did not need to use a passport to travel. The British king continues the passportless tradition of his predecessors, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Uniquely, not all royal members are free from passports. For example, King Charles III’s wife, Camilia, is still required to show her passport if she wants to go abroad.

2. Kaisar Naruhito

The Japanese Emperor, Naruhito, is also free from using a passport if he wants to go abroad. The 126th ruler of the Japanese Empire was able to travel without the documents commonly used by travelers.

3. Empress Masako

Empress Masako is the wife of Emperor Naruhito. Just like her husband, she is also free to travel anywhere without a passport.

In the case of Japan, a ministry document dated 10 May 1971 informed that it would be highly inappropriate to issue a passport to the Emperor or Empress.

The document also added that it would be highly inappropriate for the Emperor to undergo immigration or visa procedures using a passport as an ordinary citizen.

Likewise, other members of the Japanese Imperial family still use diplomatic passports.

The Emperor and Empress were only asked to keep ministry documents to themselves.

With this rule, it requires special and detailed involvement from high-ranking state officials to organize the travel of the king/queen of England and the emperor-empress of Japan.

For the British monarchy, the person in charge of the trip was assisted by King Charles III’s personal secretary, Sir Clive Alderton.

Meanwhile, for the Japanese emperor and empress, overseas travel is an obligation for the relevant ministries.

