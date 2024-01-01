These are all releases from January 2024 – which game(s) will you get?

#releases #January #games

While December was a somewhat quieter month after the enormous amount of games released in September, October and November, January is not a month in which things remain quiet. Although it is not a very busy month, there are still quite a few games that will be released in the coming weeks.

As always, we’ve listed all the confirmed releases below, but be sure to check out the digital sales platforms to see what other smaller games are coming out in January.

Week of January 5

Week of January 12

War Hospital (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Week of January 19

Bulletstorm VR (Quest/PS VR2/Steam VR)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Switch/Pc)

Another Code: Recollection (Switch)

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered (PS5)

Week of January 26

Tekken 8 (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4/XO/Switch/Pc)

Week of February 2

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4/PS5/Pc)

Rugby 24 (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Persona 3 Reload (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Do you have any titles on your list to get this month? Let us know below!