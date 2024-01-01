These are all releases from January 2024 – which game(s) will you get?

#releases #January #games

While December was a somewhat quieter month after the enormous amount of games released in September, October and November, January is not a month in which things remain quiet. Although it is not a very busy month, there are still quite a few games that will be released in the coming weeks.

As always, we’ve listed all the confirmed releases below, but be sure to check out the digital sales platforms to see what other smaller games are coming out in January.

Week of January 5

Week of January 12

  • War Hospital (PS5/XSX/Pc)

Week of January 19

  • Bulletstorm VR (Quest/PS VR2/Steam VR)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Switch/Pc)
  • Another Code: Recollection (Switch)
  • The Last of Us: Part II Remastered (PS5)

Week of January 26

  • Tekken 8 (PS5/XSX/Pc)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)
  • Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4/XO/Switch/Pc)

Week of February 2

  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS4/PS5/Pc)
  • Rugby 24 (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5/XSX/Pc)
  • Persona 3 Reload (PS4/PS5/XO/XSX/Pc)

Do you have any titles on your list to get this month? Let us know below!

Also Read:  Hand callers bring visitors into the ultimate Christmas mood: 'You really have to have a good rhythm'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lack of snow: disappointed skiers at Stoneham
Lack of snow: disappointed skiers at Stoneham
Posted on
A 4-year-old girl and her father made an amazing discovery
A 4-year-old girl and her father made an amazing discovery
Posted on
An American company defrauded Europe with natural gas supplies
An American company defrauded Europe with natural gas supplies
Posted on
Space Dictionary ~ E – Space
Space Dictionary ~ E – Space
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News