The owner of the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, Cornel Dinicu, posted on the boarding house’s page a long message that he calls a public confession and the only way to tell the truth, expecting to be arrested after his son’s burial, reports News.ro. He sent his condolences to the families of those who were in the boarding house on the tragic night and lost their loved ones. Dinicu tells that the Dacian Farm was his dream, realized over time, and obtaining the necessary authorizations was not at all easy, as he had no political connections. The building, according to Dinicu, had all the measures taken to avoid such a tragedy and he believes that it is about a criminal hand. Eight people were reported missing following the fire that engulfed the boarding house on Christmas, the bodies of seven of them being charred. The body of the eighth person was not recovered.

“These are my son’s vigil nights and I started writing because I have nowhere to pour my pain. I have nowhere to tell the truth. I have no friends in politics, nor in the press, nor the support that is always being talked about. I have many close friends, but not the ones you keep hearing about. I’m writing because I understand that after my son’s funeral I’m going to be arrested and how else will I be able to tell my story?!”, wrote Cornel Dinicu on the Facebook page of the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, Saturday night, after he buried himself the son died in the fire.

Dinicu states that the message is the “public confession” that he never expected to make.

“It is the pain of a father who buries his son, it is the pain of a friend who buries his closest friends. Condolences to the families of those who were with us on that tragic night. It’s beyond my power to bear the misfortune and all the things you say about me, but at least I tried to tell you”, wrote the boss from Ferma Dacilor.

Dinicu tells that he left Mizil, more than 30 years ago, for Bucharest because of the desire for more.

“I come from a simple family with 8 children. Unfortunately for me, my options for finding a job were extremely, extremely limited. I had only one advantage with which I went on the road, namely that of being a sportsman. Being a guard, a bodyguard, was not my dream in life, but I had nothing to live on, so this was it. Now I know how to do a lot, but at that time that was all I could do and that was it. As my mind thawed, I had other jobs. I made a club. I returned to Mizil, sold my parents’ apartment and a house inherited from them in Breaza, filled up with bank loans, debts to friends and built the Hotel in Mizil, then Pisicina. Bankruptcy suddenly knocked on the door because the banks don’t wait for you…and I wasn’t exactly an administrator with a school background. That’s all it took,” Cornel Dinicu wrote.

He explains that the idea to build the Dacian Farm came about after a tragedy.

“A good friend of mine died when he was very young, and when the results of the analyzes came, the conclusion was that he died intoxicated by the bad food from the store. Then I thought of making a farm where I could produce milk, eggs, meat, sausages, cheese and deliver to 500 families weekly raw material for their meals. Land was extremely cheap at the time, so I also bought a small piece of what today was Ferma Dacilor”, wrote the owner of Ferma Dacilor.

He states that he wanted to make “a stable” for which he had to obtain authorizations from the beginning.

“Based on the fact that I had a past and money to give left and right at all, the authorization was late to appear. The documents they were asking for were impossible to obtain, such as a zonal urban plan that was released after 4 years!!! Then in an inspection it was found that we had built some rabbit cages (I hope you know what they look like) and that we have to tear them down if I want a permit. It was obviously another way to prolong the process.

I started raising birds, geese, pigs for the deliveries I dreamed of. The foxes circled us constantly, until one day it was too obvious that something was wrong. The fox was walking unimpeded with a goose on his carrier right in front of me. We started counting and the shock was just right, over 1000 geese missing. I realized that I wasn’t in a good movie at all and that’s when we decided to build the first 6 rooms for rent in the continuation of the stable”, writes Dinicu.

It refers to the endless roads to the authorities: “And roads to the authorities, and debates, and ignorance, again, again, again. And now I wonder, reading through the press, where are these relationships and connections that people say I have or had, that you can’t imagine how many difficulties I had with the farm and I’m not only talking about authorizations, but also about electricity, and water, and access, and more and more and I found neither solution nor understanding from the authorities”. He also stated that he tried year after year to develop the Dacian Farm, to expand the accommodations, to diversify the production.

“You appoint me to all the underworld positions. And unfortunately, I have a bad reputation created many years ago that goes everywhere with me. It doesn’t matter how well you do, only the mistakes you make matter. It doesn’t seem to matter that I am acquitted, nor what the truth was at the time”, wrote the boss from Ferma Dacilor.

He affirms that many have an opinion about his youth, even though they were not even born at that time: “If I say now that I was condemned then because I had to? That I defended a good friend of mine against gypsy clans that had extraordinarily high connections and I was just a mere pawn? That I was a nobody who had to fail so that others could be good? For you, only what has been recorded remains. I was young, sporty, strong. I paid. It seems anyway that it is not enough because this stamp to be researched in a state of restraint never disappears”.

Cornel Dinicu states that this is one of the reasons why he wanted to protect his family, and his name does not appear anywhere regarding the Farm project.

"The business was in the name of Adrian Ristin, an old and good friend of the family. A very close man. My family situation is more complicated, because I have 5 children from 3 relationships and in order not to create favoritism and tensions, I decided that the company should be legally managed by a relative. Thus, whoever wanted money from the family had to work, so that in the future everyone would receive something depending on their involvement", Dinicu wrote.