These are radio’s top scorers in 2023

The year is almost over, time to take stock; which records scored highest on the radio? SoundAware has analyzed the AirPlay figures for the entire year and drawn up the year-end lists. Anyone who regularly listened to the radio or followed the AirPlay charts in the past year will not be surprised by the top 3.

#5 Ronde:

At #5 is the ‘most played Dutch band’ of this year. With ‘Break My Heart’ and ‘Bright Eyes’ the band is in the AirPlay Top 20, but the previous singles ‘Hard To Say Goodbye’ and ‘Love Myself’ also appeared regularly on Dutch radio. Together they hold the #5 position of the most played Dutch band.

#4 Lost Frequencies:

One place higher in this Top 20 is the most played Belgian artist. Felix De Laet scored a number of big AirPlay hits with his project Lost Frequencies. Solo, but also in collaboration with various other artists. The best single was ‘Back To You’ together with Ellen Duhé and X Ambassadors.

#3 David Guetta

David Guetta’s year was graced by collabs with Jason Derulo on ‘Saturday/Sunday’, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray on ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afro Bros and Akon on ‘She Knows’ , with Bebe Rexha on ‘One In A Million’, with Zara Larsson on ‘On My Love’ and Kim Petras on ‘When We Were Young (The Logical Song)’. The total AirPlay of these tracks together puts David Guetta in 3rd place.

#2 Pink

This year, Pink released her 9th studio album ‘Trustfall’ with well-known singles such as ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ (from 2022), title track ‘Trustfall’, ‘Runaway’, ‘Dreaming’ (with Sting and Marshmello) and ‘All Out Of Fight’. The AirPlay of these tracks added together brings Pink to the second position in 2023.

#1 Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was also in first place last year, and in 2021 he scored the biggest Christmas hit of that year together with Elton John. Sheeran is ‘a popular guest’ on Dutch radio. His ‘Eyes Closed’ in particular was very popular in 2023.

Top 10 Most Played Artists 2023

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Pink

3. David Guetta

4. Lost Frequencies

5. Ronde

6. Tiësto

7. Calvin Harris

8. Di-Rect

9. Miley Cyrus

10. Suzan & Freek

Biggest AirPlay hits 2023

On November 30, it was announced that Miley Cyrus’ world hit ‘Flowers’ could no longer be overtaken and is therefore the number 1 of 2023. Now the rest of the top 20 is also known. After ‘Flowers’ we see ‘Trustfall’ by P!nk at number 2 and ‘Stiekem’ by Maan & Goldband at number 3. This makes ‘Stiekem’ the highest ranked Dutch production.

Top 20

1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (5.548)

2. Pink – Trustfall (4.796)

3. Moon Ft. Goldband – Secretly (4,269)

4. Claude – Ladada (My Last Word) (4.083)

5. Sera – Head Held High (4.055)

6. Lost Frequencies & Elley Duhé & X Ambassadors – Back To You (3.868)

7. Davina Michelle – Heartbeat (3.771)

8. Metejoor & Hannah Mae – What Do You Want From Me (3,704)

9. Tiësto – Lay Low (3.659)

10. Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed (3.645)

11. Cian Ducrot – I’Ll Be Waiting (3.591)

12. Felix Jaehn Ft. Ray Dalton – Call It Love (3.487)

13. Rondé – Bright Eyes (3.479)

14. Loreen – Tattoo (3.475)

15. Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding – Miracle (3.418)

16. Rondé – Break My Heart (3.361)

17. Ed Sheeran – Celestial (3.349)

18. Niall Horan – Heaven (3.346)

19. Nothing But Thieves – Overcome (3.276)

20. Onerepublic – Runaway (3.137)

Commercial channels

1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (4.711)

2. Pink – Trustfall (4.208)

3. Lost Frequencies & Elley Duhé & X Ambassadors – Back To You (3.807)

Public channels

1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (837)

2. Nothing But Thieves – Overcome (801)

3. Niall Horan – Heaven (693)

Regional channels

1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (3.803)

2. Metejoor & Hannah Mae – What Do You Want From Me (3,184)

3. Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed (3.044)

Flemish channels

1. Miley Cyrus – Flowers (3.766)

2. Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (3.439)

3. Loreen – Tattoo (3.212)

The above lists were created from SoundAware’s figures. This company measures and reports music use on Dutch radio and TV every day. [RadioWereld.NL]