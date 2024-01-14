These are the 10 most listened to health and well-being podcasts in Spain

#listened #health #wellbeing #podcasts #Spain

And podcast is a broadcast audio and in some cases with video available that can be downloaded from Internet and listen to it anywhere device as well as in any Free time.

Nowadays, there are many podcasts with different contents. However, the strongest, sought after and listened to theme is that of Health & Wellness since it provides reliable information and tools necessary to achieve a better quality of life.

Furthermore, the personas found in these spaces interviews with specialists, opinions and advice that will help you better understand each episode.

In fact, the category “Health & Wellness” increased a 17.7% compared to 2022, as he pointed out Spotify. And, in this sense, the service where the podcasts are uploaded highlighted that the audio made it possible to reach those people who do not read news.

If you want to add this habit to your routine and learn about health, you have come to the right article since we will tell you here What are the 10 most listened to health and well-being podcasts in Spain.

What are the 10 most listened to health and well-being podcasts in Spain?

Spain has its 10 most listened to health and well-being podcasts, and we will tell you below what they are called and why they became favorites.

1. We are Great: and space dedicated to the women with the aim of helping to improve your quality of life and discuss topics such as anxiety, anguish and fears. Furthermore, it seeks to cultivate self-love in those people who cannot value and accept themselves.

2. The Marian Rojas Estapé Podcast: This doctor and psychiatrist talks about aspects that affect the physical and mental health. From his knowledge as a specialist, he will provide tips about how to live in harmony with our mind, body and behavior.

3. Psychology and Wellbeing | The MundoPsicologías.com Podcast: in less than 30 minutes you will hear from experts from the mental health that deal with emotional balanceresolve frequent questions from society and provide necessary tools to face problems related to disorders, addictions, among others.

4. In case the voices return: the comedian and screenwriter Angel Martin talk to people who talk about their problems mental health and they tell how they coped with them.

5. Revolutionary Radio Fitness: Marcos Vázquezone of the most reputable communicators in Spain, talks about health and fitness life. In this space of almost 40 minutes, and accompanied by experts, resolves doubts and provides knowledge about functional training, intermittent fasting and diets.

6. Understand your mind: Luis Muiño, Molo Cebrián and Mónica González discuss topics deep such as “I’m not sure what to do with my life” and “I feel different from the rest.” A space of 20 minutes with which you probably connect and helps you face similar doubts.

7. Doubts Are Given: This podcast was born as a project of two friends, Ashley Frangie and Lety Sahagúnwhich became a space that questions everything that is around us. Likewise, it provides tools to take Right decisions and cultivate theself-love

8. Cristina Miter’s podcast: The journalist and writer conducts interviews with experts from the world of health, nutrition, beauty and well-being with the aim of informing and living better.

9. As if no one was listening: Cris Blanco, communicator and content creator on social networks, talks about mental health, experiences, emotions and reflections from your own experience. The objective of this space is to spend a pleasant moment as if it were a chat between friends.

10. Naked Psychology: the clinical psychologist Marina Mammoliti talk to your listeners about how to manage emotions and the importance of this in finding meaning in life.