These are the 10 most listened to health and well-being podcasts in Spain

The Spotify platform offers ZEN exclusively the ten titles that have been most successful in 2023 among its “listeners” most interested in personal growth and self-care

Just as the industry self help It continues to grow on the shelves of bookstores, another effect of the pandemic is the discovery of numerous podcasts of the genre. There are already those who joke that there are more podcasters than listeners or recorded programs beyond our capabilities. But the truth is that, judging also by the high demand for this type of content focused on welfare, we are in need of tools to manage a fast world that consumes us. And in that desire to be productive even in moments of leisure, any time is good to learn and grow personally.

Not in vain, Spotify explains to ZEN that the “Health and well-being” category has increased by 17.7% compared to the year 2022. In fact, three of the five most exported titles from our country to the rest of the globe are about mental health: El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé, Entiende Tu Mente and El Podcast de MundoPsicologos.com.

“Today, the podcast is one of the great outreach tools that we have, especially with some specific topics. If you consult the success lists of platforms like Spotify, on a day like today, five of the top 10 deal with content that has to do with health, self-help, psychology…”, explains Javier Attard, journalist and author of EL MUNDO. a day, the podcast of this newspaper, and responsible for joining a new reality, which it knows first-hand. “Audio allows us to reach readers that we already had and who would usually never read a news story. And it also represents an opportunity to get closer to younger audiences: 70% of our listeners have between 18 and 45 years“, reveals.

From Attard’s point of view, the key to success in this genre is that we live in a time in which greater importance is given to self care. “The format favors this idea. It is a way of evasion, even. It accompanies us, it liberates us and if we can also learn some teaching that makes us live better, what more could we ask for!”

A woman listening to podcast on public transport.

THE BEST THERAPY

For whom need inspiration to find new titles or you already know them but want to go deeper to focus even more, this is the “top 10” that Spotify shares exclusively with ZEN of the most listened to “health and Wellness” podcasts in Spain.

1. Marian Rojas Estapé’s Podcast

With permission from the episode where President Pedro Sánchez intervened with La Pija y la Quinqui, the most listened to by a landslide perhaps due to its unprecedented format paired with pizza, the renowned psychiatrist which sells the most books in Spain He is the star of the “top 5” of the most played episodes. Rojas Estapé has a total of three chapters among the most requested: How to achieve your best version, What is it to be HSP (Highly Sensitive People)? and don’t let anything keep you awake.

From the ZEN team, which also has this reference in its favorites since the first season, we encourage you to listen to it. This number one is more than justified because his words recited with a calm and melodious voice They always contribute and reconcile with life as much as their therapeutic pages do.

2. Understand Your Mind

A podcast that became a success by naturalizing mental health problems and explaining them to dummies. Luis Muiño, Molo Cebrián and Mónica González deal with topics that anyone can identify with in just 15 or 20 minutes: how long a trip to the office takes. From how to deal with people who try to humiliate you to stopping falling into stereotypes and complaining.

Very practical psychology that does not stop even on vacation, remaining on this podium of the most followed for a long time. Now they are betting on new formats with the person who tells their case to understand it better.

3. As if no one was listening

With the bronze, Cris Blanco, communicator and content creator on social networks who applies her own experience to this pleasant time in which the listener feels like they are with a friend. In each episode she shares her opinionsreflections, feelings… Without filters.

“My podcast has been the project that I have decided to bet on after finishing my six years of university studies and for which I try to improve and innovate day by day, putting all my desire and enthusiasm, so completely independent“, she explained this year after being included in the “50 best in podcasting” by Forbes Spain magazine.

4. In case the voices return

The comedian Angel Martinbut not Dani, as he jokes in a monologue capable of filling the WiZink Center, talks face to face with people about their problems with Mental health. This year, her podcast, which has the same title as her first book about the psychotic break she suffered, has featured everything from singers like Conchita to actress Nerea Barros and gymnast Almudena Cid.

A confessional where the interesting thing is that they do it “without any type of filter”, in conversations that sometimes last more than an hour. Without any type of predetermined periodicity, but they never disappoint because they humanize those familiar faces who go through the same self-esteem crises or imposter syndrome as the rest.

5. We are great

Every Sunday, at 11 in the morning, this center in Barcelona and Madrid deals in a very fresh and current way with risk behaviors, childhood traumas, conflict resolution techniques… A place created by women “to look towards inside and flourish at all levels“. The objective is help improve quality of life of all those people who, as a consequence of enormous social demands, are suffering psychologically.

“We do it with psychologists specialized in each areato ensure that those women who listen to us can apply that knowledge and advice in their daily lives and increase their well-being.

6. Cristina Miter’s podcast

The journalist who created the Women Who Run movement and directed Woman’s Health decided to fly alone and the result is tremendous success. Cristina Miter says from Dubai that behind each of the episodes of the podcast “there is hours of script and a lot of logistics to record the interview.” Sometimes, even with changed hours.

“Then, in post-production you have to edit the audio, transcribe it, prepare materials for networks, newsletters… each Sunday interview is weeks of work.” But it gives you the opportunity to continue learning and clearing up those doubts that we all have. “I think that’s the key to success: making the science behind health and wellness accessible. I’m like that friend we all turn to because he always has the best advice. Even those we don’t want to hear.” Of her great work, we highlight the episodes dedicated especially to women, from promoting strength work to normalizing menopause and clarifying the order of the beauty routine with real experts.

7. Naked Psychology | @psi.mammoliti

The clinical psychologist Marina Mammoliti He stars in these unabashed audios, hence the title, where he is invited to lead a life with meaning. “She was born very small, almost by accident.” She remembers that she recorded with a pair of headphones, the phone microphone and surrounded by pillows to isolate external sound.

“I had begun to detect that many of my patients arrived distressed by similar issues. The question of: ‘I don’t know what to do with this emotion’ was repeated a lot and, also, what referred to the ties already love relationships“. The format seemed “beautiful” and social networks fell short. Time and the enormous audience have proven him right.

8. Revolutionary Fitness Radio

“I started in 2014 because I was hooked on several American podcasts health and there was almost nothing in Spanish,” explains Marcos Vázquez, one of the most reputable well-being popularizers in Spain, and who at ZEN we have been lucky enough to interview on several occasions. At that time, the Asturian remembers, it was necessary to explain to people how to listen to a podcast. Today, the reality is very different: “Fortunately, they have become a great source of information for many people, and it is a pleasure to remain among the most listened to so many years later.

He doesn’t deny that it takes a lot of effort to create content every week, “but it’s worth it.” Their expert interviews are an ocean of knowledge, but our favorite section, without a doubt, is the “questions and answers”where Marcos Vázquez clarifies through studies and common sense the doubts that can assail anyone interested in taking care of themselves.

9. Psychology and Wellbeing | The MundoPsicologías.com Podcast

Emotional intelligence, setting limits for the family, couples therapy, career guidance, overcoming sadness and many other topics addressed seriously by mental health professionals. A clinic where recurring psychology topics are raised with a team of more than 10,000 professionals spread throughout Spain. “It is an indispensable site for those seeking emotional balance and well-being,” say the authors, who also offer online therapy.

Throughout more than a hundred episodes of about 20 minutes different disorders, addictions, existential crises are explained… An ally in moments where a person feels somewhat lost.

10. Doubts Are Given

“Born from the infinite need to question everything that is around us. It was created to talk about issues that move in our societies like silent epidemics. To start conversations that are uncomfortable, but necessary around personal and social growth.” Ashley Frangie and Lety Sahagún founded a shy project between two friends that is now an immense community with con 349,000 subscribers a YouTube.

A mutual interview after almost 20 years of friendship was the seed of a world call center through which artists like Sebastián Yatra, renowned psychologists, athletes, teachers, doctors have passed through this year… “Doubts are given away” wants to continue talking in a safe place where they can doubt and exist at ease.

