These are the 11 biomedical advances that will revolutionize medicine for the future in 2024

In the world of medicine, many promises fall by the wayside by not successfully passing clinical trials. It is very common for inventions that had shown great potential when studied in the laboratory to disappoint when tested on people. But there are a handful of advances that are making their way and that can bring great joy in the not too distant future.

Magazine Nature Medicine has selected 11 clinical trials—that is, interventions that are already being tested in people—with the potential to change the medical landscape over the next year.

When making this type of list, fascination with pharmacological and technological innovation is usually used. However, what is interesting about this work is that it combines the great promises of the most modern therapies – base editors or antibody-drug conjugates – and artificial intelligence with simple and high-impact interventions.

Genetically modify the patient

The future is here. After many years of waiting, in 2023 the first therapy based on the genetic cutter CRISPR was approved, the technology that has generated the most headlines in the last decade for its potential to change medicine.

The approved therapy is based on extracting cells from the patient, modifying them and reintroducing them. Verve-101, however, wants to modify them within the patient’s own body.

‘heart-1’, a trial in a few patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, has already shown promising results: with a single intravenous infusion the level of LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol would be reduced by half of these patients who, due to genetics, have an exaggeratedly high level of blood sugar, which translates into serious cardiovascular problems.

This 2024, its results will be validated and Verve-101 will be able to take the next step, also opening a new field of medicine, the one that has caused the most rivers of ink to flow in recent years.

Brain cell transplant

Another area that has been written about for years and has had little progress so far is embryonic stem cells, which have the potential to become any other in the human body.

‘STEM-PD’ will show its effectiveness in Parkinson’s disease, which has a double difficulty: it is a pathology with few therapeutic possibilities and its origin is in the brain, an organ almost impenetrable for current therapies.

Scientists at Skåne University Hospital in Sweden began transplanting dopaminergic stem cells (derived from embryonic stem cells) into the brains of patients between 50 and 75 years old with moderate Parkinson’s a few months ago. By 2024 they plan to have the preliminary results of this therapy: if it demonstrates benefits there will be a before and after not only in neurology but in all of medicine.

Changing the face of cancer treatments

10 years ago, drugs burst into the world aimed at changing the outlook for cancer. Their technical name is ‘immune checkpoint inhibitors’ but they are generally known as immunotherapy.

It was a paradigm shift: The treatment did not attack the cancer cells but rather activated the immune system so that it recognized and annihilated them.. Despite this, the treatment system remains classic: step by step from surgery to the latest options.

‘Nadina’ aims to change this by introducing immunotherapy before surgery. Spanish doctors have been pioneers of this new way of approaching lung cancer therapy and now the Netherlands Cancer Institute is going to apply it to melanoma.

The idea behind this new strategy is that activating the immune system benefits patients more at the beginning of treatment than at the end, and ‘Nadina’ will be the corroboration of a new way of treating cancer.

Double impact

If there are several drugs with different potential against cancer cells, why not take advantage of them at the same time? That is the spirit of antibody-drug conjugates: combine the specificity of a monoclonal antibody—it only attacks tumor cells—and the destructive capacity of chemotherapy.

These drugs have just reached patients and now they want to go one step further: reach brain metastases, tumor cells spread in an area that is not accessible to current medications.

In fact, patients with brain metastases are often left out of clinical trials. ‘DESTINIY-Breast12’ seeks to solve this by testing the effectiveness of trastuzumab deruxtecan (a drug already marketed as Enhertu) in breast cancer that has spread to other areas of the body.

Conjugates are biological drugs, much larger in size than chemotherapy molecules. In theory, they are less able to cross the blood-brain barrier and eliminate brain metastases. Therefore, if trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrates its effectiveness, it will discover new fields of application for biological therapies against cancer: it will have gone where none have done so far.

Artificial intelligence keeps its promises

In the last year, artificial intelligence has become omnipresent in conversations and, of course, it could not be missing from the most promising clinical trials of 2024.

Nature has chosen, however, a ‘conservative’ essay on the possibilities of AI: the prioritization of patients to be treated, something in which the machine learning has been working for years.

Based on an index that stratifies patients according to the risk of mortality in the following month, four Dutch hospitals are testing MARS-ED, an AI that will serve as an assistant to doctors in the triage of patients who come to the emergency room.

The algorithm has taken data from 266,327 patients and has already shown itself to be superior to internists in stratification, but MARS-ED will seek to go one step further and help in an environment where speed and precision are vital. Its results are expected in mid-2024.

Children’s mental health

Another hot topic, especially since the pandemic, is concern about mental health. Instead of novel therapies against depression—such as psychotropics— Nature prefers to focus on less striking interventions but with proven effectiveness.

One of the underserved mental health needs is children’s needs. The New Orleans Intervention Model provides assessment and assistance to orphaned and vulnerable children between 0 and 5 years of age.

The ‘Best Services Trial’ seeks to evaluate this intervention in centers in London and Glasgow and will follow the children for two and a half years. Its promoters believe that, if its effectiveness is demonstrated, “could radically change the way these children are cared for, not just in the UK but globally“.

An app for depression in pregnant women

Continuing with mental health, the magazine proposes another novel approach, aimed mainly at low- and middle-income countries, where access to cognitive therapy is not widespread.

This is an app that allows a woman to receive training on caring for others who are in their second or third trimester of pregnancy (and also after giving birth), from the same community, and who have major depression.

The trial seeks to demonstrate the potential of digital medicine to reach places where there are no healthcare providers, comparing this type of intervention with face-to-face contact with a professional.

Do malaria vaccines work long term?

Continuing with disadvantaged environments, Nature has focused on the malaria vaccine, one of the main medical advances of the decade since it is a devastating disease, widely spread and for which there was no prevention until less than five years ago.

The problem is that The effectiveness of these vaccines decreases as time goes by: from 55% in the first year to 30% in the fourth.

2,400 African children between 5 and 36 months are participating in the trial, with a booster one year after the full three-dose regimen. They use the R21 vaccine, which uses a nanoparticle with a higher density of antigens on the surface than the other vaccine, RTS,S, and they will follow up for two years to see how effective it is.

A new assault on HIV

Following the recent failures of the most advanced HIV vaccines, hope is not lost. A phase 1 trial (that is, it is tested for the first time in humans) seeks to vaccinate individuals between 18 and 55 years old, without HIV and in good health, with VIR-1388, a new vaccine that induces strong immunogenic responses .

It is based on a previous vaccine, VIR-1111, which is based on a cytomegalovirus and had demonstrated good safety but low immune response. VIR-1388 is less attenuated, so a strong response is expected.

People who have antibodies against cytomegalovirus have already been inoculated to verify that it is safe. Once this phase ends, it will be expanded to the rest of the population for a three-year follow-up.

The commitment to this vaccine is strong. The trial, conducted by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network in the US and South Africa, is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the North American country and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Back to lung cancer screening

Lung cancer screening is on the lips of more people every day but it has not yet become a reality. It is still to be decided whether its usefulness is greater than the effort necessary to implement it, and the trial selected by Nature will give one of the keys.

‘4-IN THE LUNG RUN’ is the name of a trial that is being carried out in six European countries and aims to select 26,000 people to establish whether a CT scan every two years is enough to prevent deaths from cancer in people who, in A first test showed no abnormality.

The idea behind the study is to reduce the costs of implementing a national screening programas well as the possible harms of subjecting a part of the population to periodic imaging tests.

In screening it is essential to balance the price of the intervention with the benefit achieved. Performing annual imaging tests on the smoking population is very expensive and may not detect as many cancers early, so adjusting the cost and benefit is essential for screening to work.

